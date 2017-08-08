Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
We'll get a sneak preview of the new definitive collection of soul sensation Jackie Shane, hear De La Soul's homage to School House Rock, and hear soul emanating from a state of Virginia correctional facility.
UpFront Soul #2017.30 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M
Jackie Shane / New Way of Love / Any Other Way / Numero
O'DONEL LEVY / I Wanna Be Where You Are / Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk /
Universal Togetherness Band / Ain't Gonna Cry / Universal Togetherness Band /
De La Soul / The Magic Number / 3 Feet High and Rising / Tommy Boy Music
Herbie Hancock / Swamp Rat / Secrets /
Geraldo Pino / Born to be Free / Heavy Heavy Heavy / RetroAfric
The Adelians / It's Too Late / The Adelians / Q-Sounds
The Budos Band / Unbroken, Unshaven / The Budos Band III /
Hugh Masekela / In The Jungle / Early Hugh Masekela /
The Edge of Daybreak / Eyes of Love / The Edge of Daybreak /
The Meters / Dry Spell / Look-Ka Py Py / Rounder
Nina Simone / How Long Must I Wonder / Here Comes The Sun /
Hour 2
Al Green / Talk to Me / Tired of Being Alone /
Barbara George / I Know / Rock Classics Volume III / Ripete Records
Sensational Saints of Ohio / Ain't That A Shame / Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol 2 /
1619 Bad Ass Band / I Am Mine / 1619 Bad Ass Band (Digitally Remastered) /
Richard "Groove" Holmes / Oklahoma Toad / Welcome Home! Soul Jazz Masters /
Leon Bridges / Better Man / Coming Home / Columbia
The Falcons / The Teacher / The Road To Soul - 54 Tracks That Ushered In The Soul Era /
The Radio Four / How Much I Owe You / Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol.1 /
Nina Simone / Everyone's Gone To The Moon / The Essential Nina Simone / RCA
Joe Bataan / Too Much Lovin / Joe Bataan Anthology / KOCH RECORDS
Bokoor Band / There Is Time / Bokoor Beats / Otrabanda
Martha Redbone / Heaven / Home of the Brave / Blackfeet Productions
SJOB Movement / Friendship Train / Friendship Train / Cultures of Soul
Lonnie Smith / I Feel the Earth Move / Mama Wailer /
Licky / African Rock / Disco Juice /
Bob James / Night Crawler / Heads / CBS
Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 / RCA