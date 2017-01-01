Summary: If NATO was conceived to collectively defend countries in the North Atlantic region from the 'Soviet threat', why has NATO's military activity accelerated in the quarter century since the Soviet Union's collapse? A conference in Winnipeg in early April of 2017 sought to explore these and related questions. This week's episode of the Global Research News Hour carries some of the audio from that conference.

Radhika Desai is professor of Political Studies at the uNiversity of Manitoba and director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, based at that university.

Mahdi Darius Nazemroaya is a sociologist at the University of the Phillipines, research associate with the Centre for Research On GLobalization and author of the Globalization of NATO.

Paul Kellogg teaches interdisciplinary studies at Athabasca University.

Roger Annis is co-founder and editor of The NEW COLD WAR: Ukraine and Beyond.