Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Global Research News Hour 
 Global Research News Hour Summer Series Part 6
 Unspecified
 Radhika Desai, Mahdi Darius Nazemroaya, Paul Kellogg, Roger Annis, Michael Welch
 CKUW news  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
If NATO was conceived to collectively defend countries in the North Atlantic region from the 'Soviet threat', why has NATO's military activity accelerated in the quarter century since the Soviet Union's collapse? A conference in Winnipeg in early April of 2017 sought to explore these and related questions. This week's episode of the Global Research News Hour carries some of the audio from that conference.
Radhika Desai is professor of Political Studies at the uNiversity of Manitoba and director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, based at that university.
Mahdi Darius Nazemroaya is a sociologist at the University of the Phillipines, research associate with the Centre for Research On GLobalization and author of the Globalization of NATO.
Paul Kellogg teaches interdisciplinary studies at Athabasca University.
Roger Annis is co-founder and editor of The NEW COLD WAR: Ukraine and Beyond.
Audio from video recorded by Paul Graham
Music by Purple Planet (www.purple-planet.com)

  Download Program Podcast
00:59:34 English
 
  View Script
    
 00:59:34  128Kbps mp3
(42MB) Mono		 35 Download File...
   