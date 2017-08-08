Brian welcomes back Peter Rowan & Abigail Smith from the Quality Block Party to preview v1.2 taking place in Saint John, NB from August 10-13, 2017. Includes new tunes from T. Thomason, Womb To Tomb, Sebastian Fleet, Jamie Comeau, and more.
T. Thomason - "Sally (Sally, Be My Spirit Guide)"
Womb To Tomb - "Meat & Bone"
Penny Blacks - "Give Us Another Nothing Feels Good"
Sebastian Fleet - "Kingpin Girls"
Jon Mckiel - "Boss"
Jamie Comeau - "Left Behind"
DenMother - "Chapter 4: Cold Hands"
This program is produced weekly at Local 107.3FM in Saint John, New Brunswick and is available for free syndication to community radio partners. If you choose to air The Mixed Tape, or have any questions or comments. please let me know at brian@cfmh.ca