Program Information
 The Mixed Tape 
 S13E28: Quality Block Party v1.2 Preview #2
 Weekly Program
 Brian Cleveland
 Brian Cleveland  
Brian welcomes back Peter Rowan & Abigail Smith from the Quality Block Party to preview v1.2 taking place in Saint John, NB from August 10-13, 2017. Includes new tunes from T. Thomason, Womb To Tomb, Sebastian Fleet, Jamie Comeau, and more.
Spoken Word: 35 minutes
71% New
100% CanCon
43% FemCon
100% Maritime-based artists

T. Thomason - "Sally (Sally, Be My Spirit Guide)"
Womb To Tomb - "Meat & Bone"
Penny Blacks - "Give Us Another Nothing Feels Good"
Sebastian Fleet - "Kingpin Girls"
Jon Mckiel - "Boss"
Jamie Comeau - "Left Behind"
DenMother - "Chapter 4: Cold Hands"
This program is produced weekly at Local 107.3FM in Saint John, New Brunswick and is available for free syndication to community radio partners. If you choose to air The Mixed Tape, or have any questions or comments. please let me know at brian@cfmh.ca

00:58:51 English 2017-08-08
 Local 107.3 FM (CFMH) - Saint John, New Brunswick
