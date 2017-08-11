Credits: First hour: News review: Labour councillor for Brislington West Harriett Bradley. Sociology; immigration – is it sustainable about 1m people net coming in every 3 years? Housing – planning; former Elizabeth Shaw chocolate factory to be housing – include affordable housing? - housing racket, property bubble; Nearly 160,000 households, estimated at just under a quarter of a million people, are experiencing the worst forms of homelessness across Britain, with rough sleeping forecast to rise by 76 per cent in the next decade; extracts from 'Diana In Her Own Words' documentary on C4 highest ratings of the year so far – including the suspicious death of Barry Mannakee, her body guard, shortly after having an affair with Diana; EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Will Prince Charles pass the throne straight to William? - Was the bodyguard Diana fell in love with bumped off? - Various suspicious deaths around Prince Charles: March 2009 Jude Richmond, a florist to Royalty and others, and her disabled daughter, were found drowned in a Cotswold Water Park lake near their home – supposedly suicide. May/June 2009 Sarah Champier-Lowe – florist for Prince Charles – was sacked weeks after her husband David Lowe was found dead in an estuary, supposedly having committed suicide. December 2012 Jacintha Saldanha – nurse that took hoax call in hospital where Kate was being treated for severe morning sickness – she committed suicide. Could, Would, Should Prince Charles Let Will and Kate Take the British Throne?; Source Claims the Queen Plans to Crown William & Kate King & Queen; Newcastle sex ring - People care more about being called racist than preventing child abuse, says Rotherham's Labour MP; Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Bristol today but member only event, party apparatchiks keep ordinary people away; Filton and Bradley Stoke MP Jack Lopresti says we should join US if war declared on North Korea; rumours about South Africa selling off it's nuclear weapons at end of apartheid – including some to N Korea; David Cameron’s Secret Nuclear Weapons Deal Raised £17.8m for Conservative Party Funds – Sets Pretext for War; who will be next Tory leader after Theresa May – Jacob Rees-Mogg? Tories back 'none of the above' in survey over which cabinet minister should succeed Theresa May. A minister told The Independent the survey shows it is time to look beyond the Cabinet for the next leader - Bristol library closures; Bristol MetroBus costs rise £10m to hit £230m.