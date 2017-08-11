Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 250,000 people experiencing sofa surfing & other worst forms of homelessness in UK
First hour: News review: Labour councillor for Brislington West Harriett Bradley. Sociology; immigration – is it sustainable about 1m people net coming in every 3 years? Housing – planning; former Elizabeth Shaw chocolate factory to be housing – include affordable housing? - housing racket, property bubble;  Nearly 160,000 households, estimated at just under a quarter of a million people, are experiencing the worst forms of homelessness across Britain, with rough sleeping forecast to rise by 76 per cent in the next decade; extracts from 'Diana In Her Own Words' documentary on C4 highest ratings of the year so far – including the suspicious death of Barry Mannakee, her body guard, shortly after having an affair with Diana; EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Will Prince Charles pass the throne straight to William? - Was the bodyguard Diana fell in love with bumped off? - Various suspicious deaths around Prince Charles: March 2009 Jude Richmond, a florist to Royalty and others, and her disabled daughter, were found drowned in a Cotswold Water Park lake near their home – supposedly suicide. May/June 2009 Sarah Champier-Lowe – florist for Prince Charles – was sacked weeks after her husband David Lowe was found dead in an estuary, supposedly having committed suicide. December 2012 Jacintha Saldanha – nurse that took hoax call in hospital where Kate was being treated for severe morning sickness – she committed suicide. Could, Would, Should Prince Charles Let Will and Kate Take the British Throne?; Source Claims the Queen Plans to Crown William & Kate King & Queen; Newcastle sex ring - People care more about being called racist than preventing child abuse, says Rotherham's Labour MP; Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Bristol today but member only event, party apparatchiks keep ordinary people away; Filton and Bradley Stoke MP Jack Lopresti says we should join US if war declared on North Korea; rumours about South Africa selling off it's nuclear weapons at end of apartheid – including some to N Korea; David Cameron’s Secret Nuclear Weapons Deal Raised £17.8m for Conservative Party Funds – Sets Pretext for War; who will be next Tory leader after Theresa May – Jacob Rees-Mogg? Tories back 'none of the above' in survey over which cabinet minister should succeed Theresa May. A minister told The Independent the survey shows it is time to look beyond the Cabinet for the next leader - Bristol library closures; Bristol MetroBus costs rise £10m to hit £230m.

