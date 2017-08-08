Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour 
 Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
 Weekly Program
 Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
More from The Go Set's One Fine Day, IndoCeltic from Rakkatak, Danish Celtic from Jansberg + the usual suspects.
Calcopyrite Communications
Salsa Celtica - He Mandhu (Aurel)
Riobo - Estroupele
The Mahones - The Hunger & The Fight CANCON
Rakkatak - Eesha's Song CANCON
Celtic Cross - Saoirse's Heart
Oysterband - The Soul's Electric
Kila - Cardinal Knowledge INST
Lost Bayou Ramblers - Bastille
The Go Set - The Miner's Son
Jansberg - Korncirkler INST
Karine Polwart - Cover Your Eyes
Shooglenifty - Delighted INST
Altan - Comb Your Hair and Curl It INST

 Celt In A Twist August 13 2017 Download Program Podcast
00:59:12 English 2017-08-08
 Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
Celt In A Twist August 13 2017  00:59:12  128Kbps mp3
(67.7MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
   