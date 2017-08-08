Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
More from The Go Set's One Fine Day, IndoCeltic from Rakkatak, Danish Celtic from Jansberg + the usual suspects.
Calcopyrite Communications
Salsa Celtica - He Mandhu (Aurel)
Riobo - Estroupele
The Mahones - The Hunger & The Fight CANCON
Rakkatak - Eesha's Song CANCON
Celtic Cross - Saoirse's Heart
Oysterband - The Soul's Electric
Kila - Cardinal Knowledge INST
Lost Bayou Ramblers - Bastille
The Go Set - The Miner's Son
Jansberg - Korncirkler INST
Karine Polwart - Cover Your Eyes
Shooglenifty - Delighted INST
Altan - Comb Your Hair and Curl It INST