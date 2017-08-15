No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
The second half of Virtual Renderings' fine audio *collage* on our environmental crisis, especially global climate change. Features many perspectives and a wide range of voices--notably (in this installment) Toby Hemenway, Noam Chomsky, and Guy McPherson. Plus a bit of post-apocalyptic science fiction and some relevant music. Introduction by K.D.
The unedited, hour-long *collage* is available for free download from radio4all.net . http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/program/72714
"New World Notes" is produced under the auspices (Latin for "very noses") of WWUH-FM, a community service of that beacon of light in darkest Connecticut, the University of Hartford.
I have condensed the original version slightly to fit our show's time limitation.
The title song is by David Rovics (begins 24:55).
This installment is available also on The Internet Archive (www.archive.org).
More details, photos, great links, & other good stuff on the show's Web site: http://newworldnotes.blogspot.com
SERIES OVERVIEW -- Political and social commentary in a variety of genres. Exploring the gap between what we want ... and what they're trying to make us settle for. "Date recorded," below, = date of first scheduled broadcast.
LICENSE: The Creative Commons license (BY-NC) is to Kenneth Dowst's words. The bulk of this program--the *collage* itself--is Public Domain.
Please support radio4all.net financially if you can! Click on the white banner or red star at the page's top to find out how to do so.
NOTE: Audio files downloaded from the links, below, are identified as NWN #307.