Hosted by Mike Roots, “Reggae Explorations” on Wednesdays from 1:00p to 3:00 PM, is WAPJ’s longest running show, having its start (as “Positive Vibrations”) at the station’s inception in March of 1997.
On “Reggae Explorations” you’ll hear a mix of tracks from newer and lesser known artists, classic tunes, and deeper cuts than you would normally hear elsewhere. In addition, you’ll be treated to the “Motherland Track of the Week”, a “Lovers Rock Set” and even the occasional “surprise” selection.
Mike Roots is a reggae artist and reviewer, and brings an inside perspective with interesting facts to enhance the listening experience. Tune in to “Reggae Explorations” for your weekly excursion into the world of strictly conscious, roots and culture, reggae music.
8/9/17
1- Rise Up / Dominic Balli / Public Announcement / Dominic Balli
2- Thing With War / Ben Okafor / SINGLE [CD] / Roadsweeper
3- Love Heights / Jimmy Cliff / Special / Columbia
4- Blessed Dub / Sons Of Zion / Sons Of Zion / Servant
5- We Play Reggae / In Crowd / Natural Rock 'N Reggae: Greatest Hits / Rhino
6- Born Again / Solomon Jabby feat. Sons Of Yeshua / Soul Liberation / Altarsound
7- Born Again Dub / Solomon Jabby / SINGLE (mp3) / Altarsound
8- Nandibaddewa / Ambassdaor Tony / SINGLE (mp3) / A-4-C
9- Give A Little / George Nooks / Mafia & Fluxy Present: Strictly Vocals (VA) / Mafia & Fluxy/Jet Star
10- Rescue / Kristine Alicia / A21 Campaign: Set The Captives Free (VA) / G&D
11- Wolf In Sheep Clothing / Big Youth / Blood And Fire All Stars: Run It Red (VA) / Blood & Fire
12- Charity / Wayne Stoddart / It Is Written / Undiluted Muzik
13- Row Jimmy / Judy Mowatt / Fire On The Mountain: Reggae Celebrates The Grateful Dead (VA) / Pow Wow
14- Just The Way You Are / Christafari feat. Kevin Kinsella, Solomon Jabby & Avion Blackman / Hearts Of Fire / Lion Of Zion
15- Clean Heart / Christafari feat. Solomon Jabby & Avion Blackman / Anthems / Lion Of Zion
16- Patience Dub / Lee "Scratch" Perry & The Upsetters / Scratch The Super Ape [Original Jamaican LP 1976] / Upsetter
17- Couler (To Flow) / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture / Made In Zion / Lion Of Zion
18- In The City / King Stitt / Reggae Fire Beat / Jamaican Gold
19- Outside The City Walls (Obey Your Parents) / Yabby You feat. Prophets Allstars / Deeper Roots Part 2 / Pressure Sounds
20- Nothing Can Separate Me / Geneman / Long Time / Lion Of Zion/Tehillah
21- Bend Down Low (Groove DeLuxe Mix) / Bob Marley & The Wailers / Shakedown: Marley Remixed / JAD
22- Perhaps / The Skatalites / SINGLE [7"] / Blue Beat
23- Musical Communication / The Skatalites / The Skatalites, Volume One / Treasure Isle
24- Why Do We Fuss / Orthodox Issachar / He Created Everything / Orthodox Muzik
25- Let It Be / Sonny Okosuns / Celebrate & Worship In Caribbean Rhythms / GGR
For airplay consideration, contact Mike Roots at mikeroots@gmail.com