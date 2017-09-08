Credits: "Reggae Explorations"

with Mike Roots

WAPJ 89.9 & 105.1 FM, Torrington, CT

WAPJ.org

Wednesdays 1-3PM



8/9/17



Song / Artist / Album / Label

------------------------------

1- Rise Up / Dominic Balli / Public Announcement / Dominic Balli

2- Thing With War / Ben Okafor / SINGLE [CD] / Roadsweeper

3- Love Heights / Jimmy Cliff / Special / Columbia

4- Blessed Dub / Sons Of Zion / Sons Of Zion / Servant

5- We Play Reggae / In Crowd / Natural Rock 'N Reggae: Greatest Hits / Rhino

6- Born Again / Solomon Jabby feat. Sons Of Yeshua / Soul Liberation / Altarsound

7- Born Again Dub / Solomon Jabby / SINGLE (mp3) / Altarsound

8- Nandibaddewa / Ambassdaor Tony / SINGLE (mp3) / A-4-C

9- Give A Little / George Nooks / Mafia & Fluxy Present: Strictly Vocals (VA) / Mafia & Fluxy/Jet Star

10- Rescue / Kristine Alicia / A21 Campaign: Set The Captives Free (VA) / G&D

11- Wolf In Sheep Clothing / Big Youth / Blood And Fire All Stars: Run It Red (VA) / Blood & Fire

12- Charity / Wayne Stoddart / It Is Written / Undiluted Muzik

13- Row Jimmy / Judy Mowatt / Fire On The Mountain: Reggae Celebrates The Grateful Dead (VA) / Pow Wow

14- Just The Way You Are / Christafari feat. Kevin Kinsella, Solomon Jabby & Avion Blackman / Hearts Of Fire / Lion Of Zion

15- Clean Heart / Christafari feat. Solomon Jabby & Avion Blackman / Anthems / Lion Of Zion

16- Patience Dub / Lee "Scratch" Perry & The Upsetters / Scratch The Super Ape [Original Jamaican LP 1976] / Upsetter

17- Couler (To Flow) / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture / Made In Zion / Lion Of Zion

18- In The City / King Stitt / Reggae Fire Beat / Jamaican Gold

19- Outside The City Walls (Obey Your Parents) / Yabby You feat. Prophets Allstars / Deeper Roots Part 2 / Pressure Sounds

20- Nothing Can Separate Me / Geneman / Long Time / Lion Of Zion/Tehillah

21- Bend Down Low (Groove DeLuxe Mix) / Bob Marley & The Wailers / Shakedown: Marley Remixed / JAD

22- Perhaps / The Skatalites / SINGLE [7"] / Blue Beat

23- Musical Communication / The Skatalites / The Skatalites, Volume One / Treasure Isle

24- Why Do We Fuss / Orthodox Issachar / He Created Everything / Orthodox Muzik

25- Let It Be / Sonny Okosuns / Celebrate & Worship In Caribbean Rhythms / GGR



For airplay consideration, contact Mike Roots at mikeroots@gmail.com