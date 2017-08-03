Notes: Original air date: August 3, 2017



Frequency Theory is dystopian-funk, post-soul, acid jazz, and hip hop au courant - hosted by Tom Tenney. Tonight's show, "Dress Like X, Lips Like Y" features tracks by Skull Snaps, Kashmere Stage Band, Dream Warriors, Milk Kan, Fort Knox Five, Nicole Willis & and Soul Investigators and more!



Frequency Theory can be heard LIVE every Thursday from 8-10 pm US Eastern time on Radio Free Brooklyn.



Playlist:

Skull Snaps "It's a new day"

Joni Haastrup "Do the Funkro"

Moby "I Love to Move in Here"

Ari Farmer, Benny Golson "serenata"

The Brothers Johnson "Get the Funk out Ma Face"

The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion "Magical Colors"

My Neighbour Is "Little Freak"

Clarence Reid "Nobody But You Babe"

Open Mike Eagle & Paul White "Admitting the Endorphin Addiction"

Pretty Lights "Finally Moving"

Kashmere Stage Band "Burning Spear"

RetroElectric Big Band "Travelin' man"

Dream Warriors "Wash Your Face in My Sink"

Milk Kan "Ragged Generation"

Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators "Break Free (Shake a Tail Feather)"

Reuben Wilson "Superfly"

Ebony Rhythm Band "Light My Fire"

The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band & Charles Wright "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (Remastered Mono Version)"

Fred Wesley & The J.B.'s "watermelon man"

The Lost Fingers "Black Betty"

Adam Freeland & Sarah Vaughan "Fever"

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox "Sweet child O' Mine"

Guru "Take a Look (At Yourself)"

The Cadets "Standard in the Jungle"

Malcolm McLaren & The Bootzilla Orchestra "Algernons Simply Awfully Good At Algebra (Introducing Miss Ndea) [feat. Miss Ndea]"

Fort Knox Five "Papa Was Stoned"

Makola "Black Man Statues"