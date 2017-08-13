No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Journey Without Maps brings you vintage, rare, and underground global music from uncharted sonic territories. Every week, I unearth a new musical landscape: African soul & funk, Latin rhythms, eastern European electronica, Middle East psychedelic, Asian surf rock … and more.
Journey Without Maps is a production of WERA-LP 96.7 FM and Arlington Independent Media.
Volume One of Summer Jams, sounds from around the world and in the sun. Sweaty Afro-soul from Nigeria, summer breezy bossas and beach grooves from Brazil, poolside electro house tracks from Dutch, Colombian, and Peruvian DJs, Expo 2017 Astana International parking lot mirages in the heat, Jamaican and Japanese reggae roots and dub, afro-punk reggae from Trinidad.
Living Funk "Silver Black Summer Day" from "Club Africa" on Strut
Neno Exporta Som "Deixa a Tristeza" from "Mr. Bongo Record Club, Vol. 1" on Mr Bongo
Bruxas "Tropicaçovas" from "Más Profundo - EP" on Dekmantel
Dom Salvador & Abolição "Guanabara" from "Série Samba Soul" on Columbia
Peter King "Ajo" from "Omo Lewa" on Orbitone Records
Ghetto Kumbé "Taashii" from "Chila Kilé / Enyardao" on Miscellaneous Discográfica
Uilab "St. Elmo's Fire" from "Fires" on Duophonic Super 45s
Jane in Palma "Expo Expo" from "Primitive Thoughts" on Snake Free Roofing
Los Chapillacs "La Marcha del Chullachaqui (Deltatron Remix)" from "Chicha Morada Mix"
Pecker "Kylyn" from "More Better Days: Avant-Wave" on HMV Record Shop
Harry Mudie "Where Eagles Dare" from "Harry Mudie Meet King Tubby In Dub Conference, Vol. 3 (Remastered)" on Moods International Records
Steel An Skin "Afro Punk Reggae (Dub)" from "Reggae Is Here Once Again" on Honest Jon's Records