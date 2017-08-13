Notes: Volume One of Summer Jams, sounds from around the world and in the sun. Sweaty Afro-soul from Nigeria, summer breezy bossas and beach grooves from Brazil, poolside electro house tracks from Dutch, Colombian, and Peruvian DJs, Expo 2017 Astana International parking lot mirages in the heat, Jamaican and Japanese reggae roots and dub, afro-punk reggae from Trinidad.



Living Funk "Silver Black Summer Day" from "Club Africa" on Strut

Neno Exporta Som "Deixa a Tristeza" from "Mr. Bongo Record Club, Vol. 1" on Mr Bongo

Bruxas "Tropicaçovas" from "Más Profundo - EP" on Dekmantel

Dom Salvador & Abolição "Guanabara" from "Série Samba Soul" on Columbia

Peter King "Ajo" from "Omo Lewa" on Orbitone Records

Ghetto Kumbé "Taashii" from "Chila Kilé / Enyardao" on Miscellaneous Discográfica

Uilab "St. Elmo's Fire" from "Fires" on Duophonic Super 45s

Jane in Palma "Expo Expo" from "Primitive Thoughts" on Snake Free Roofing

Los Chapillacs "La Marcha del Chullachaqui (Deltatron Remix)" from "Chicha Morada Mix"

Pecker "Kylyn" from "More Better Days: Avant-Wave" on HMV Record Shop

Harry Mudie "Where Eagles Dare" from "Harry Mudie Meet King Tubby In Dub Conference, Vol. 3 (Remastered)" on Moods International Records

Steel An Skin "Afro Punk Reggae (Dub)" from "Reggae Is Here Once Again" on Honest Jon's Records