The time has come for many things: for peace, for climate action, for economic sanity, the list is long.



This week on Radio Ecoshock we thunder into another place humans don't like to go. The nasty truth is we are killing off the only known living companions we have in the universe, as our first guest says. The venerable biologist and head of the Stanford Center for Biodiversity Paul Erhlich joins us.



Paul is followed by Will Tuttle, author of "The World Peace Diet." Tuttle says you can't care about climate change and still eat meat, because about half of all global emissions are driven by the industrial slaughter of our fellow species. That hidden holocaust of animals is also eating into our minds, twisting itself back out as illness and violence.



Too much information? Don't worry, be happy with this week's "Climate Variety Hour... In just ten minutes." Get inspired with Bernie Sanders, climate humor from UK's Guardian newspaper, and bits from climate songs by people who can actually sing.