In this exclusive feature length interview, Russian-American engineer and sought after commentator Dmitry Orlov talks about a new construct called the Technosphere which arose out of the proliferation of human ingenuity and now not only threatens humanity's autonomy but its very existence.
Later Orlov assesses the current breakdown in diplomacy between Russia and the US and whether the population of Earth should brace for a new global conflict.