Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Global Research News Hour 
 Global Research News Hour Episode 170
 Weekly Program
 Cedar Woman (Lorraine Clemens), Wopilawin (Paula Antoine) Dennis LeNeveu, Cory Morningstar
 CKUW news  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
With the US Army Corps of Engineers greenlighting the easement allowing the Dakota Access Pipeline to traverse Lake Oahe, we take a closer look at the year`s long battle being waged against the project with several guests.

We first hear from two Indigenous women who have been extensively involved in the resistance at the Standing Rock Sioux Nation protest camp in North Dakota, as they share their personal thoughts and insights into the significance of this particular action.

We hear from biophysicist and former Atomic Energy of Canada scientist Dennis LeNeveu about his research into the risks posed by the pipeline.

Finally, we hear from environmental activist, investigative journalist and return guest Cory Morningstar about how the Standing Rock protest, aligned with prominent foundation – funded environmental NGOs may be at the centre of an experiment in pacifying genuine Indigenous resistance.
Interviews by Michael Welch

  Download Program Podcast
00:59:31 English
 
  View Script
    
 00:59:31  128Kbps mp3
(42MB) Mono		 11 Download File...
   