Summary: With the US Army Corps of Engineers greenlighting the easement allowing the Dakota Access Pipeline to traverse Lake Oahe, we take a closer look at the year`s long battle being waged against the project with several guests.



We first hear from two Indigenous women who have been extensively involved in the resistance at the Standing Rock Sioux Nation protest camp in North Dakota, as they share their personal thoughts and insights into the significance of this particular action.



We hear from biophysicist and former Atomic Energy of Canada scientist Dennis LeNeveu about his research into the risks posed by the pipeline.



Finally, we hear from environmental activist, investigative journalist and return guest Cory Morningstar about how the Standing Rock protest, aligned with prominent foundation – funded environmental NGOs may be at the centre of an experiment in pacifying genuine Indigenous resistance.