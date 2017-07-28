Notes: We start with a quick rant about the (lack of) commitment to human-scale infrastructure in Kitchener and Waterloo region, evidenced by the multimillion dollar re-build of King St without the construction of a separated bike lane. For cyclists, you will be forced to “sharrow” with fast moving cars, then be coerced to the sidewalk to mingle with pedestrians or risk your wheels being swallowed by the trolly track. #Wrbike #wrwalk



The main focus of the show is the supreme court of canada decision on consultation with Indigenous nations. While the Clyde River Inuit scored a huge win as seismic blasting is halted in their territory for now, the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation were told their treaty rights meant nothing as Canada will continue to ignore Indigenous rights while oil money can be made. In a unanimous decision, the SCC called the consultation process that the National Energy board undertook for the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation “manifestly adequate”, while wholly chastising the NEB for a complete failure in consulting the Clyde River Inuit.



In the SCC decision, “nation-to-nation” consultation and treaty responsibilities have been reduced to the level of a public hearing, with no shared decision making powers.



After reading a statement from Chippewas Solidarity about the court decision, we broadcast two clips of the newly elected chief of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, Myeengun Henry. The first is his statement, from the bank of the Deshkaan Ziibi, just south of a line 9 crossing of the river, where Chief Henry demanded that Enbridge stop pushing oil through Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Territory, giving the oil company 30 days to comply. The second clip is from an interview scrum shortly that statement was made.



The SCC decision defines a reconciliation benifitting the colonizers in a neoliberal-capitalist settler country. We need to respond with active solidarity!



The final portion of the episode is a re-broadcast of the inspiring interview on Democracy now with Ruby Montoya and Jessica Reznicek, two powerful womyn who sabotaged the Dakota Access Pipeline over several months in 2016, which led to months of construction delays. The two catholic workers came forward to inspire “bold action” against fossil fuel infrastructure. (https://www.democracynow.org/2017/7/28/meet_the_two_catholic_workers_who)