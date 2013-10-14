Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
This interview, recorded in 2013, gives us one great writer talking about his enthusiasm for another great writer. Along the way, it casts light on modern history, the Bonus March on Washington, the Great Depression, and the titanic war against fascism---all connected to how Hemingway (and Clancy) lived and wrote about these events.
Interview with Clancy Sigal
