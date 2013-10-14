Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Taylor Report 
 
 Interview
 Clancy Sigal, author of "Going Away" and the new memoir "Black Sunset," died July 16, 2017, age 90.
 Anonymous  
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
This interview, recorded in 2013, gives us one great writer talking about his enthusiasm for another great writer. Along the way, it casts light on modern history, the Bonus March on Washington, the Great Depression, and the titanic war against fascism---all connected to how Hemingway (and Clancy) lived and wrote about these events.
facebook.com/thetaylorreport

 Interview with Clancy Sigal Download Program Podcast
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
00:44:41 English 2013-10-14
 Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
Interview with Clancy Sigal  00:44:41  128Kbps mp3
(42MB) Mono		 44 Download File...
   