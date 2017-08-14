Oz activists go postal over a mail-in equality plebiscite + more queer news!

Subtitle: The International LGBT Radio Magazine for the wk of 08-14-17

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Donald Trump; Jon Davidson; Leo Varadkar; Mathias Cormann; Karl Stevanovic; Bronwyn Bishop; Tony Abbott; Christine Forster; Penny Wong; Malcolm Turnbull; Dr. Liz Allen; James Brechney; Michael Kirby; Bill Shorten; Lyle Shelton; Andrew Wilkie.

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: Aussie activists go postal over a mail-in marriage equality plebiscite; the U.S. President’s North Korea saber rattling temporarily trumps his trans military ban, Kuwait deports gay men in a massage parlor rub-out, a "gay-looking" Russian wins a rare job bias lawsuit, Canada’s Defense Minister dances on Vancouver’s Pride of Bollywood float, Ireland’s gay P.M. eating a Belfast Pride breakfast gives Northern Ireland’s governing D.U.P. heartburn, and more LGBTQ news from around the world!

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle & produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reporters: Michael LeBeau & Michele Yeater; producer: Steve Pride. Correspondent: Barry McKay; production assistance: Michael Barnett & Gregory Storer. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: The Carpenters; Elvis Presley; Tim Minchin.

Notes:



