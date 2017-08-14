Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 This Way Out 
 The International LGBT Radio Magazine for the wk of 08-14-17
 Weekly Program
 Donald Trump; Jon Davidson; Leo Varadkar; Mathias Cormann; Karl Stevanovic; Bronwyn Bishop; Tony Abbott; Christine Forster; Penny Wong; Malcolm Turnbull; Dr. Liz Allen; James Brechney; Michael Kirby; Bill Shorten; Lyle Shelton; Andrew Wilkie.
 Lucia Chappelle  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Aussie activists go postal over a mail-in marriage equality plebiscite; the U.S. President’s North Korea saber rattling temporarily trumps his trans military ban, Kuwait deports gay men in a massage parlor rub-out, a "gay-looking" Russian wins a rare job bias lawsuit, Canada’s Defense Minister dances on Vancouver’s Pride of Bollywood float, Ireland’s gay P.M. eating a Belfast Pride breakfast gives Northern Ireland’s governing D.U.P. heartburn, and more LGBTQ news from around the world!
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle & produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reporters: Michael LeBeau & Michele Yeater; producer: Steve Pride. Correspondent: Barry McKay; production assistance: Michael Barnett & Gregory Storer. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: The Carpenters; Elvis Presley; Tim Minchin.

  Download Program Podcast
00:28:58 English 2017-08-14
 Los Angeles, CA USA
  View Script
    
0814sthiswayout.mp3  00:28:58  192Kbps mp3
(41MB) Stereo		 16 Download File...
   