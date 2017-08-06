No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This important episode is from our 1-26-2016 archive.
This week the entire program is given over to the featured Palestinian voice of activist Nidal Al Azraq. Nidal, born and raised in the Aida Refugee camp in Bethlehem, now lives in the Boston area where he is executive director of the nonprofit organization 1 for 3, which focuses on working to bring clean water to the West Bank of Palestine in the face of incredible shortages due to the discriminatory water policies of Israel. Israel's government completely controls all flow of water in both Israel and Palestine.
We sat down with Nidal in this extended conversation to discuss his people and his work.
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them.
This Week In Palestine 8-6-17
Palestinian activist Nidal Al Azraq and his organization counter Israel's discriminatory water policies