Hosted by Tom Tenney
Original Air Date: August 10, 2017

In tonight's show, "Soul Tiger", Tom is preparing for the apocalypse by hunkering down in the Radio Free Bunker, making bodysuits out of cockroaches, and spinning funk, jazz, experimental hip hop, and post-everything tracks from Polar Bear, Die Antwoord, Bushwick Bill, The Shaolin Afronauts, GoGo Penguin, Flying Lotus and more.

Frequency Theory can be heard LIVE 8-10pm Eastern Daylight Time. Only on Radio Free Brooklyn.

PLAYLIST:

Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Soul Drums"
Polar Bear "Happy for You"
Dengue Fever "Tiger Phone Card"
Sons of Kemet "Inner Babylon"
Flying Lotus "Zodiac Shit"
Cortex "La rue"
Masters of Reality "Rabbit One"
Die Antwoord "Happy Go Sucky Fucky"
GoGo Penguin "Garden Dog Barbecue"
Tony Williams "Some Hip Drum Shit"
Bushwick Bill "Who’s the Biggest (feat. CJ Mac)"
The Clash "The Magnificent Seven"
Acoustic Ladyland "Cuts and Lies"
Jacqueline Taïeb "Le cœur au bout des doigts"
Tom Waits "Danny Says"
Lily Allen "Straught To Hell"
Audioweb "Bankrobber"
Rude Boy George "Talking in Your Sleep"
The Commitments "Take Me to the River"
Club Nouveau "lean on me"
The Shaolin Afronauts "kilimanjaro"
BlakRoc "On the Vista (feat. Mos Def)"
Rootless Trio "Tiny Grass Is Dreaming"
The Funkees "Ole"
T. Rex "Born to Boogie"

01:59:00 English 2017-08-10
 Brooklyn, NYC
