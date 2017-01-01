Summary: What is behind this jousting between nuclear powers US and North Korea, and what could be the consequences for the region and the world? These are the questions we hope to address in this week's installment of the Global Research News Hour, featuring this week's special guest Michel Chossudovsky.



Over the course of the hour, the discussion will delve into the true reasons for the Korean War, the intended target of the THAAD anti-missile system, the prospect of Trump's unpredictable foreign policy as a Nixonian 'Madman' strategy, the disturbing normalization of the use of nuclear weapons within Washington's civilian bureaucracy, and the necessary conditions for reversing the drift toward a third and final world war.