 The Michael Slate Show 
 A Time When Humanity Needs Heroes: Carl Dix, the Clash in Charlottesville; Andy Zee, This Nightmare Must End! Trump/Pence Must Go!
 Carl Dix (Revolutionary Communist Party, Refuse Fascism); Andy Zee (Co-initiator, Refuse Fascism)
 Michael Slate  
Carl Dix, Charlottesville, the attack by white supremacists, and the heroic resistance of people standing up against them.

From Refuse Fascism: NO! This Nightmare Must End: The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go! In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America! Andy Zee, co-initiator of Refuse Fascism, joins us to talk about where do we go from here, and what's got to happen.
Broadcast ready with a musical break at 18:27 and 39:48 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your with your ideas, comments, thoughts, suggestions and so on.

