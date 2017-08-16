Notes: We continue with part two of “Stories Make the World,” with Stephen Most. He’s a playwright, documentary film maker, and author of the book “Stories Make the World: Reflections of Storytelling and the Art of the Documentary.” Most presents vignettes of his mentors and experiences, and employs his personal art of storytelling to share who they are and what he has learned in his 54 year career as a writer and story teller.



In part one Most discusses his experience with Peruvian Shamen and Curanderos as a young man when he lived on the north coast of Peru, and the art of documentary making. Here, in part two, Most tells the story of biologist and conservationist Aldo Leopold, among others, and describes the art of listening.



When Steve Most visited the Radio Curious studios on August 4, 2017, we began part two when I asked him about the art of storytelling.



The books Stephen Most recommends are: “Human Condition” and “On Revolution,” by Hanna Arendt, and “Granada” by Steven Nightingale.



Stephen Most's website is (http://stephenmost.com/).



