 RURAL WAR ROOM RADIO 
 
 Byron Werner & Donavan Suitt
 Rural War Room  
The second hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, ReverbNation, SongKick. Buy albums by the RWR cyberband on iTunes & Amazon. http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - Click Series above for full archive
Elvis Presley - Are You Lonesome Tonight (live)
Lovin' Spoonful - Full Measure
Sonny Burgess - We Wanna Boogie
Hoagy Carmichael - Hong Kong Blues
The Clovers - One Mint Julep
Steppenwolf - The Pusher
The Insect Trust - Special Rider (live)
Steve Vai - The Animal
The Jeff Beck Group with Rod Stewart - All Shook Up
Sparks - Upstairs
Elvis Presley - Ray Green Interview at Robinson Auditorium, Little Rock, Arkansas 1956
The Books - All Bad Ends All
El Vez - It's Now Or Never
Bob Thompson - La Vespa
The Tiki Tones - Il Vespa

01:00:19 English
 
