Program Information
 RURAL WAR ROOM RADIO 
 
 Music
 Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner
 Rural War Room  
The opening hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, ReverbNation, SongKick. Buy albums by the RWR cyberband on iTunes & Amazon. http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - Click Series above for full archive
Elvis Presley Backstage Little Rock
Elvis Presley - Britches
Little Anthony & The Imperials - Shimmy Shimmy Ko Ko Bop
Johnny Mercer - Glow Worm
Hank Williams - Kaw-Liga
Elvis Presley - Datin' (bloopers)
Spirit - I Gotta Line On You
Joe Tex - You Said A Bad Word
King Coleman - Loo-Key Doo-Key
Elvis Presley - Ito Eats
Drywall - The Alibi Room
Johnny Winter - You'll Be The Death Of Me
The Tiki Tones - Juicy
Lee Dorsey - Yes We Can Can
The Folksmen - Start Me Up
Johnny Cash - I Forgot To Remember To Forget
Fred Neil - Ba-De-Da
Elvis Presley - I Got Stung
Elvis Presley - Long Tall Sally
The Falcons - Du-Bi-A-Do

  Download Program Podcast
00:58:35 English
 
  View Script
    
Rural War Room Radio  00:58:35  320Kbps mp3
(137MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
   