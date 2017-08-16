Notes: Donald Drumpf Theatre Vol. 31 Shame. Songs and skits this week from Peter Serafinowicz ("Sassy Trump Condemns Violence On Many Sides," "Sassy Trump Warns North Korea," "Sassy Trump Warns North Korea - Again"), Wu-Tang Clan ("Shame On a Nigga"), The Avett Brothers ("Shame"), Jason Suber ("Nuclear Warning System Siren"), Gnarls Barkley ("Crazy"), The Coasters ("Charlie Brown"), and Golden Earring ("Twilight Zone"). Clips and excerpts from Donald Drumpf; Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Septa Unella from "Game of Thrones;" John Oliver from "Last Week Tonight;" Jake Tapper; Katy Tur; David Duke; Stephen Colbert from "The Late Show;" Rex Tillerson; Jim Acosta; Sebastian Gorka; Jimmy Kimmel; Peter Alexander; Seth Meyers from "Late Night;" Amy Goodman; Alex Moffatt, Mikey Day, Colin Jost from "Saturday Night Live;" Stephen Miller; and Lawrence O'Donnell. An original radio theatre show each week, with most sounds culled from the previous week, about a fictional, theatrical presidency. Contradictions tell the story, with songs, skits, and clips from political news shows and late-night comedy routines. The definition of "radio theatre" is stretched here, with an updated Dickie Goodman and/or Richard Foreman-meets-mashup style sometimes, and a more straightforward take other weeks. Currently, the network has ordered another 15 episodes, but there are threats of cancellation. Anyone who would like to work on a production, or have their work air in this timeslot, should contact info@wgxc.org.