Summary: n the August 2017 Taxcast: #10yearsafter the crash we ask – what will the next one look like? Can we avoid it? Also:



Panama Papers fallout – another Prime Minister bites the dust, this time in Pakistan

the offshore law firm Mossack Fonseca has closed 39 of its 45 offices around the world

a UK court ruling spells the end for ‘employee benefit trusts’ being used by footballers to minimise their tax bills

and Bank Of England Governor has predicted Britain’s financial sector could double in size in the next 25 years. Has he not heard of the finance curse?

