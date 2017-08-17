Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Taxcast 
 Tax Justice Network monthly podcast
 Regular Show
 Professor of Political Arithmetic at the University of Amsterdam, Daniel Mügge, Henry Leveson-Gower of Promoting Economic Pluralism, John Christensen of the Tax Justice Network.
 Tax Justice Network  
 Attribution No Derivatives (by-nd) 
n the August 2017 Taxcast: #10yearsafter the crash we ask – what will the next one look like? Can we avoid it? Also:

Panama Papers fallout – another Prime Minister bites the dust, this time in Pakistan
the offshore law firm Mossack Fonseca has closed 39 of its 45 offices around the world
a UK court ruling spells the end for ‘employee benefit trusts’ being used by footballers to minimise their tax bills
and Bank Of England Governor has predicted Britain’s financial sector could double in size in the next 25 years. Has he not heard of the finance curse?
Produced and presented by Naomi Fowler for the Tax Justice Network. Original post: http://www.taxjustice.net/2017/08/17/10yearsafter-crash-will-next-one-look-like-august-2017-podcast/

 The Taxcast, August 2017 Download Program Podcast
Tax Justice Network's monthly podcast
00:31:46 English 2017-08-17
 London, UK
  View Script
    
taxcast  00:31:46  128Kbps mp3
(72.8MB) Mono		 17 Download File...
   