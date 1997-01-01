Credits: "Reggae Explorations"

8/16/17



Song / Artist / Album / Label

------------------------------

1- Level The Vibes / Half Pint / Reggae Jamdown: The RAS Tapes (VA) / RAS

2- It Is A Good Thing / Righteous / The Servant's Quarters Conerstone Riddim (VA) / Servant

3- Prophecy / Andrew Lawrence / Roots Gospel, Volume 1 (VA) / Katsjam

4- Unmetered Taxi / Sly Dunbar / Sly-Go-Ville / Taxi

5- Walk Foot Man / Albert Griffiths And The Gladiators / Heartbeat Reggae Now! (VA / Heartbeat

6- Ends Of The Earth / Jennifer Howland / Gospel Reggae Praise (VA) / Lion Of Zion

7- Critical Time Dub / Blaminack / SINGLE (mp3) / versionist.com

8- Corner Stone / Justin Hinds & The Dominoes / Carry Go Bring Come: The Anthology / Trojan

9- Carry Go Bring Come / Justin Hinds & The Dominoes / Carry Go Bring Come: The Anthology / Trojan

10- Speak Life / Bobby Simpson / Speak Life. Speak Christ. / SL

11- Amazing Grace / Troy Anthony / Selah [EP] / Righteous Corner

12- Run Come Dub / Burning Spear / Living Dub, Volume One / Heartbeat

13- The War / Yellowman / RAS Portraits / RAS

14- Hope Road / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture feat. Yankee B / Hope Road / Kingdom Culture

15- Financial Crisis / The Silvertones / SINGLE (7") / Orchid

16- Tubby's Vengeance / Yabby You feat. King Tubby / Dread Prophecy / Shanachie

17- Blessed Beyond The Curse / Solomon Jabby / Soul Liberation / Altarsound

18- Steaming Jungle / Rupununi Safari feat. Douggie Digital, Mad Professor & Juggler / Steaming Jungle: The Jungle Dub Experience 2 / Ariwa

19- Them Can't Test / Monty G / World Domination / Lion Of Zion/Lion Of Judah

20- Love Is Calling / Sugar Minott / 20's Strong Post-It Riddim (VA) / Andrew Bassie

21- I Must Be Doing Something Right / Osmond Collins / Do It Again / Jet Star Gospel Times

22- Yesu Yasiinga (Jesus Is The Best) / Ambassador Tony / SINGLE (mp3) / A-4-C

23- Riddim Haffe Rule / Third World / Committed / Mercury

24- Just The Way You Are / Christafari feat. Kevin Kinsella, Solomon Jabby & Avion Blackman / Hearts Of Fire / Lion Of Zion

25- How Great Thou Art / Christafari / Anthems / Lion Of Zion

26- Never Desert You / The Meditations / Ghetto Knowledge / Easy Star

27- By Your Side / Temple Yard / Temple Yard / Gotee

28- Genesis / Ziggy Soul / Genesis / Glory



