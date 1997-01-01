No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Hosted by Mike Roots, “Reggae Explorations” on Wednesdays from 1:00p to 3:00 PM, is WAPJ’s longest running show, having its start (as “Positive Vibrations”) at the station’s inception in March of 1997.
On “Reggae Explorations” you’ll hear a mix of tracks from newer and lesser known artists, classic tunes, and deeper cuts than you would normally hear elsewhere. In addition, you’ll be treated to the “Motherland Track of the Week”, a “Lovers Rock Set” and even the occasional “surprise” selection.
Mike Roots is a reggae artist and reviewer, and brings an inside perspective with interesting facts to enhance the listening experience. Tune in to “Reggae Explorations” for your weekly excursion into the world of strictly conscious, roots and culture, reggae music.
"Reggae Explorations"
with Mike Roots
WAPJ 89.9 & 105.1 FM, Torrington, CT
WAPJ.org
Wednesdays 1-3PM
8/16/17
Song / Artist / Album / Label
1- Level The Vibes / Half Pint / Reggae Jamdown: The RAS Tapes (VA) / RAS
2- It Is A Good Thing / Righteous / The Servant's Quarters Conerstone Riddim (VA) / Servant
3- Prophecy / Andrew Lawrence / Roots Gospel, Volume 1 (VA) / Katsjam
4- Unmetered Taxi / Sly Dunbar / Sly-Go-Ville / Taxi
5- Walk Foot Man / Albert Griffiths And The Gladiators / Heartbeat Reggae Now! (VA / Heartbeat
6- Ends Of The Earth / Jennifer Howland / Gospel Reggae Praise (VA) / Lion Of Zion
7- Critical Time Dub / Blaminack / SINGLE (mp3) / versionist.com
8- Corner Stone / Justin Hinds & The Dominoes / Carry Go Bring Come: The Anthology / Trojan
9- Carry Go Bring Come / Justin Hinds & The Dominoes / Carry Go Bring Come: The Anthology / Trojan
10- Speak Life / Bobby Simpson / Speak Life. Speak Christ. / SL
11- Amazing Grace / Troy Anthony / Selah [EP] / Righteous Corner
12- Run Come Dub / Burning Spear / Living Dub, Volume One / Heartbeat
13- The War / Yellowman / RAS Portraits / RAS
14- Hope Road / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture feat. Yankee B / Hope Road / Kingdom Culture
15- Financial Crisis / The Silvertones / SINGLE (7") / Orchid
16- Tubby's Vengeance / Yabby You feat. King Tubby / Dread Prophecy / Shanachie
17- Blessed Beyond The Curse / Solomon Jabby / Soul Liberation / Altarsound
18- Steaming Jungle / Rupununi Safari feat. Douggie Digital, Mad Professor & Juggler / Steaming Jungle: The Jungle Dub Experience 2 / Ariwa
19- Them Can't Test / Monty G / World Domination / Lion Of Zion/Lion Of Judah
20- Love Is Calling / Sugar Minott / 20's Strong Post-It Riddim (VA) / Andrew Bassie
21- I Must Be Doing Something Right / Osmond Collins / Do It Again / Jet Star Gospel Times
22- Yesu Yasiinga (Jesus Is The Best) / Ambassador Tony / SINGLE (mp3) / A-4-C
23- Riddim Haffe Rule / Third World / Committed / Mercury
24- Just The Way You Are / Christafari feat. Kevin Kinsella, Solomon Jabby & Avion Blackman / Hearts Of Fire / Lion Of Zion
25- How Great Thou Art / Christafari / Anthems / Lion Of Zion
26- Never Desert You / The Meditations / Ghetto Knowledge / Easy Star
27- By Your Side / Temple Yard / Temple Yard / Gotee
28- Genesis / Ziggy Soul / Genesis / Glory
For airplay consideration, contact Mike Roots at mikeroots@gmail.com