| Weekly Program
| Max Shea, Host
| Max Shea
| For non-profit use only.
| No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
|For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.org
Eleanor Hovda: 40 Million Gallons of Music (31:02)
Hilary Tann: Kilvert's Hills (11:35)
Alex Shapiro: Deep (7:35)
James O'Callaghan: Isomorphic (9:58)
Barry Truax: Pacific Fanfare (2:57)
|01:11:54
|English
|2017-08-17
| Amherst, MA
|Martian Gardens Episode 896 Hour 3
|