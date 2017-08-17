Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Sunrise Ocean Bender 
 SOB 08.17.17
 Music
 mr. atavist
 mr. atavist  
 No excerpting/modifying without permission.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Radio / Label / sunriseoceanbender.com / Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org. Downloads are for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations.
Stay-Rock and Roll Woman-Always Here-2017-Fruits de Mer Records
Sidewalk Society-Love Is All-Strange Roads-2017-Fruits de Mer Records
The Chemistry Set-Legend Of A Mind-Lovely Cuppa Tea-2017-Fruits de Mer Records
Les Big Byrd-Anywhere But Here-Stockholm Death Star - EP--‘a’ Records
JuJu-And Play a Game-Our Mother Was a Plant-2017-Fuzz Club Records
Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation-Imagine You-Mirage-2017-Rocket Recordings
Burning Palms-The Sword-False Prophet-2017-Little Cloud Records
The Black Angels-Currency-Death Song-2017-Partisan Records
Ghost Box Orchestra-Flutter-High Plaine-2016-Evil Hoodoo
Barrows-Manna-Obsidion-2017-Tonzonen Records
Barrows-Zenith-Obsidion-2017-Tonzonen Records
Monster Killed By Laser-Hall of Spheres-Hall of Spheres-2017-Eggs in Aspic
坪内和夫とかっこいい若者たち/Kazuo Tsubouchi with kakkoii wakamono tachi-Cold Morning-花のように風のように/Like a flower, like a wind-2017-Sundays & Cybelle-坪内和夫とかっこいい若者たち
The Stars-Orange Hour Circle-Will-2004-Pedal Records
Kikagaku Moyo/幾何学模様-Nobakitani-Stone Garden - EP-2017-Guruguru Brain
MIMINOKOTO みみのこと-Trembling Tongue | 震える舌 / MIMINOKOTO | KOENJI 07/02/2016 みみのこと | 高円寺 平成28年7月2日-2017-Plunks Plank
泥幻 / Deigen-Cardinal Visions-Deep Water Blackout-2012-泥幻 / Deigen
魔術の庭 / Majutsu No Niwa-Tick Tack-第五作品集Ⅰ The Visionaries’ Sand Zone-2012-There, Musik Atlach

 She's A Jot To Know Download Program Podcast
SOB 08.17.17
02:00:00 English 2017-08-17
 WRIR
  View Script
    
SOB081717  02:00:00  192Kbps mp3
(168MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
   