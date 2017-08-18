Credits: First hour: News review: Tory MP Zac Goldsmith links Barcelona terror attack to Labour's Momentum group – Operation Cyclone; Brislington local affairs; interview with Nola Edwards from Save Fox Hill in Bath - No justification for demolition of Foxhill estate - Facebook page - The author says Foxhill has changed enormously over the last 20 years – Curo housing association is thinking of selling off their flats to a private buyer; Ken Loach, filmmaker, gives a speech at Save Fox Hill event – market led vs public housing; 'We Care and Repair' – they help repair properties of old and disabled; Bristol council tax relief cuts could be 'illegal' say opponents - Petition: Freeze Council Tax; Metrobus – costs rising and rising – by £10m - HS2 £111bn increase in cost; Government focuses on lowest unemployment since 1975 as wages fall behind inflation again; ‘Rees-Mogg is your British Trump’ Spanish media say Jacob is a mini-Donald ; Saviour of the Tory party or ‘reactionary poison’? Will Jacob Rees-Mogg run for Tory leader, and what would he do as PM?; alleged letter Jacob Rees Mogg has David Cameron’s Secret Nuclear Weapons Deal Raised £17.8m for Conservative Party Funds – Sets Pretext for War - Moggmentum - poem by Ian Jenkins; Google has a new algorithm – Google Just Became the Engine of Censorship - Evidence of Google blacklisting of left and progressive sites continues to mount - all except mainstream press off first page – interview with Andre Damon from World Socialist website on RT saying this has affected traffic to their site.