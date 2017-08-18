Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Curo housing to demolish 100s of Bath council houses in Fox Hill 'redevelopment' scheme
First hour: News review: Tory MP Zac Goldsmith links Barcelona terror attack to Labour's Momentum group – Operation Cyclone; Brislington local affairs; interview with Nola Edwards from Save Fox Hill in Bath - No justification for demolition of Foxhill estate - Facebook page - The author says Foxhill has changed enormously over the last 20 years – Curo housing association is thinking of selling off their flats to a private buyer; Ken Loach, filmmaker, gives a speech at Save Fox Hill event – market led vs public housing; 'We Care and Repair' – they help repair properties of old and disabled;  Bristol council tax relief cuts could be 'illegal' say opponents - Petition: Freeze Council Tax;  Metrobus – costs rising and rising – by £10m -  HS2 £111bn increase in cost;  Government focuses on lowest unemployment since 1975 as wages fall behind inflation again;  ‘Rees-Mogg is your British Trump’ Spanish media say Jacob is a mini-Donald ;  Saviour of the Tory party or ‘reactionary poison’? Will Jacob Rees-Mogg run for Tory leader, and what would he do as PM?;  alleged letter Jacob Rees Mogg has David Cameron’s Secret Nuclear Weapons Deal Raised £17.8m for Conservative Party Funds – Sets Pretext for War - Moggmentum - poem by Ian Jenkins;  Google has a new algorithm – Google Just Became the Engine of Censorship - Evidence of Google blacklisting of left and progressive sites continues to mount - all except mainstream press off first page – interview with Andre Damon from World Socialist website on RT saying this has affected traffic to their site.

