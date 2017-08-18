Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 former Occupy Wall Street organiser Jason Kessler becomes Charlottesville white supremacist march organiser
Second hour: Investigative reports: Yesterday's Barcelona terror attack: context and anomalies. Far-right and far-left clashes in Charlottesville, former Occupy Wall Street organiser Jason Kessler becomes Charlottesville white supremacist march organiser; US:  provocateurs – changing sides; What Every Radical Should Know About State Repression: A Guide for Activists Serge’s exposé of the methods of surveillance and harassment of political activists by the czarist police reads like a spy thriller. But as Dalia Hashad points out in her introduction, this book will have a resonance with political activists today who face a new wave of repression under the Patriot Act and racial profiling in the name of the “war on terror.;  should statues be pulled down? - confederate statues – history of US civil war – slavery in US; Slave Trader Edward Colston statue in Bristol but not abolitionist Thomas Clarkson; Nelson's column in the Irish republic was blown up in 1966 by the IRA. Up Went Nelson: Irish song about getting rid of Nelson's Column in Dublin, Ireland. Barcelona terror attack: NATO intelligence services orchestrating terror attacks; Nice attack; vans hacked and controlled – shoot to kill; Frank Gardner – BBC security correspondence – reported attackers smiling as dying - was he duped with false information? Twitter users urged to post pictures of cats instead of attacks – to reduce independent photographic evidence on attacks? Proposals to begin profiling 'Arab North Africans' that hire vans; motives for attacks – West causing many thousands of civilian deaths from wars in Middle East – referendum in Catalonia for independence– ISIS claims links to attack - SITE run by ex-Mossad Rita Katz; on Amaq news website  is Rita Katz simply an Israeli Mossad agent? Operation Gladio explained.  Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for six months ;  Hong Kong political activist Howard Lam says Chinese agents drove staples into his legs over message to footballer Lionel Messi .  Iran could quit nuclear deal in 'hours' if US imposes new sanctions says Rouhani. Interview with Jim Marrs, a 9/11 conspiracy scholar, who died recently: official 9/11 story is a ridiculous and wild conspiracy theory; only ever skyscrapers that collapsed on themselves; Building 7; maintenance engineers said there were multiple explosions in building and basement; Pentagon theory; books he wrote 'Rule by Secrecy', 'Inside Job and 'The Terror Conspiracy Revisited'

