 Free Speech vs. Hate Speech
 Vermn Supreme
 chuck u. rosina  
Alt-Right organizers attempted to hold a "Free Speech" Rally on Boston Common. They were out-numbered and shouted down nearly a thousand to one.
recorded and reported by Chuck U. Rosina
Mixed and edited @ W.Bla3, Medford, MA

00:09:47 English 2017-08-19
 Boston Common
