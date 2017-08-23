No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
50 scientists warn official predictions don't include a feed-back as large as all U.S. emissions: the warming soil. From the Netherlands, Dr. Thomas Crowther. From U. of Maine, paleobiologist Dr. Jacquelyn Gill says abrupt climate change hit species before us. We're next.
Interviews by Alex Smith
Song clip "Future Ecoshock" by Alex Smith
