 Radio Ecoshock Show 
 climate scientists warn of an abrupt shift in your lifetime
 Thomas Crowther, Jacquelyn Gill
 Alex Smith  
50 scientists warn official predictions don't include a feed-back as large as all U.S. emissions: the warming soil. From the Netherlands, Dr. Thomas Crowther. From U. of Maine, paleobiologist Dr. Jacquelyn Gill says abrupt climate change hit species before us. We're next.
Interviews by Alex Smith

Song clip "Future Ecoshock" by Alex Smith
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 26:43 for stations needing to add Station ID or announcements.

