Welcome to the New Dark Climate (replay)

Subtitle: climate scientists warn of an abrupt shift in your lifetime

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Thomas Crowther, Jacquelyn Gill

Summary: 50 scientists warn official predictions don't include a feed-back as large as all U.S. emissions: the warming soil. From the Netherlands, Dr. Thomas Crowther. From U. of Maine, paleobiologist Dr. Jacquelyn Gill says abrupt climate change hit species before us. We're next.

