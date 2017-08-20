Notes: PART A

1)King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

sebene from DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

from the CD PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music



2)ZAO

MAMA NA BANA

from the CD L’AIGUILLE

Duex Rives Production/Lusafrica



3)Fidele Zizi

TIKA NA YEMBA

from the LP Au REVOIR CHERIE…

Vadou Music



4)Kosmos Moutouari

ANNIE TEYE

from the LP LES GRANDS SUCCES AFRICAINS VOL. 7: SPECIAL MOUTOUARI-COME-KOSMOS

EMI/Pathe



5)Jean-Serge Essous

B.D.E.A.C

from the LP PHILOSOPHIE

Production Publi-Congo



6)Bitshoumanou et l’Orchestre Celi-Bitsu

JOSE

from the LP EDDY’SON PRESENTE CELI BITSHU AVEC L’INFATIGABLE MACHINE A TUBES

K‘Dance



7)Michel Boyibanda

TUBA-TUBA

from the LP EBUKA SYSTEM’S

Ets. VeVe International



8) Maitre Dizzy Mandjekou

QUI A CREE L’ARGENT???

from the LP SAILA *

Ets. Papa Disco



PART B

9)Bana Poto Poto

MATUTU MABE (LA MAUVAISE HERBE)

from the CD MATITI MABE

Sonodisc



10)Doudou Copa

EYINDI

from the CD EVOLUTION

Regis Production



11)Patrouille des Stars “Champions du Monde”

SISSI L’INTREPIDE

from the CD EMBARGO

Denide Production



12)Extra Musica

FREDDY ON

from the CD LES NOUVEAUX MISSILES

Denide Production



13)Jean Baron

PATY BIPALE

from the LP SPECIAL AMBIANCE: TOURNEZ…MANEGE

Sacodisc International



14)Ballou Canta

MALIMBE OH

from the LP SAMBA-LA

Disques SONICS



15)Mando Negro Kwala-Kwa

BABY

from the CD SOUVENIR D’UNE EPOPEE, VOL.3

Glenn Music



*=by request