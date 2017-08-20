|
|
| Ambiance Congo
|
|
|
| Music
|
| David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
|
| Motherland Influence
|
| For non-profit use only.
|
| No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
| Congolese popular music.
|WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.rog
www.ambiancecongo.blogspot.com
|PART A
1)King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
sebene from DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
from the CD PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music
2)ZAO
MAMA NA BANA
from the CD L’AIGUILLE
Duex Rives Production/Lusafrica
3)Fidele Zizi
TIKA NA YEMBA
from the LP Au REVOIR CHERIE…
Vadou Music
4)Kosmos Moutouari
ANNIE TEYE
from the LP LES GRANDS SUCCES AFRICAINS VOL. 7: SPECIAL MOUTOUARI-COME-KOSMOS
EMI/Pathe
5)Jean-Serge Essous
B.D.E.A.C
from the LP PHILOSOPHIE
Production Publi-Congo
6)Bitshoumanou et l’Orchestre Celi-Bitsu
JOSE
from the LP EDDY’SON PRESENTE CELI BITSHU AVEC L’INFATIGABLE MACHINE A TUBES
K‘Dance
7)Michel Boyibanda
TUBA-TUBA
from the LP EBUKA SYSTEM’S
Ets. VeVe International
8) Maitre Dizzy Mandjekou
QUI A CREE L’ARGENT???
from the LP SAILA *
Ets. Papa Disco
PART B
9)Bana Poto Poto
MATUTU MABE (LA MAUVAISE HERBE)
from the CD MATITI MABE
Sonodisc
10)Doudou Copa
EYINDI
from the CD EVOLUTION
Regis Production
11)Patrouille des Stars “Champions du Monde”
SISSI L’INTREPIDE
from the CD EMBARGO
Denide Production
12)Extra Musica
FREDDY ON
from the CD LES NOUVEAUX MISSILES
Denide Production
13)Jean Baron
PATY BIPALE
from the LP SPECIAL AMBIANCE: TOURNEZ…MANEGE
Sacodisc International
14)Ballou Canta
MALIMBE OH
from the LP SAMBA-LA
Disques SONICS
15)Mando Negro Kwala-Kwa
BABY
from the CD SOUVENIR D’UNE EPOPEE, VOL.3
Glenn Music
*=by request
|
|
|01:58:58
|English
|
|
|
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|AC 08-20-17 A
| 01:04:15
|128Kbps mp3
(60MB) Stereo
|3
|
|2
|AC 08-20-17 B
| 00:54:43
|128Kbps mp3
(51MB) Stereo
|2
|