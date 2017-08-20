Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Ambiance Congo 
 
 Music
 David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Congolese popular music.
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.rog
www.ambiancecongo.blogspot.com
PART A
1)King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
sebene from DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
from the CD PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music

2)ZAO
MAMA NA BANA
from the CD L’AIGUILLE
Duex Rives Production/Lusafrica

3)Fidele Zizi
TIKA NA YEMBA
from the LP Au REVOIR CHERIE…
Vadou Music

4)Kosmos Moutouari
ANNIE TEYE
from the LP LES GRANDS SUCCES AFRICAINS VOL. 7: SPECIAL MOUTOUARI-COME-KOSMOS
EMI/Pathe

5)Jean-Serge Essous
B.D.E.A.C
from the LP PHILOSOPHIE
Production Publi-Congo

6)Bitshoumanou et l’Orchestre Celi-Bitsu
JOSE
from the LP EDDY’SON PRESENTE CELI BITSHU AVEC L’INFATIGABLE MACHINE A TUBES
K‘Dance

7)Michel Boyibanda
TUBA-TUBA
from the LP EBUKA SYSTEM’S
Ets. VeVe International

8) Maitre Dizzy Mandjekou
QUI A CREE L’ARGENT???
from the LP SAILA *
Ets. Papa Disco

PART B
9)Bana Poto Poto
MATUTU MABE (LA MAUVAISE HERBE)
from the CD MATITI MABE
Sonodisc

10)Doudou Copa
EYINDI
from the CD EVOLUTION
Regis Production

11)Patrouille des Stars “Champions du Monde”
SISSI L’INTREPIDE
from the CD EMBARGO
Denide Production

12)Extra Musica
FREDDY ON
from the CD LES NOUVEAUX MISSILES
Denide Production

13)Jean Baron
PATY BIPALE
from the LP SPECIAL AMBIANCE: TOURNEZ…MANEGE
Sacodisc International

14)Ballou Canta
MALIMBE OH
from the LP SAMBA-LA
Disques SONICS

15)Mando Negro Kwala-Kwa
BABY
from the CD SOUVENIR D’UNE EPOPEE, VOL.3
Glenn Music

*=by request

