Credits: "Reggae Explorations"

with Mike Roots

WAPJ 89.9 & 105.1 FM, Torrington, CT

WAPJ.org

Wednesdays 1-3PM



8/23/17



Song / Artist / Album / Label

------------------------------

1- Trials / Moses Henry / Flow On Riddim (VA) / Servant/JahLight

2- Heed The Warning / Emrand Henry / Flow On Riddim (VA) / Servan/JahLight

3- Still Going Strong / Glen Washington / Number One Girl / VP

4- Get Wise / Horace Andy / Get Wise / Pressure Sounds

5- Warrior / Living Stone / Here In Babylon / Living Stone

6- Dangerous Game / Jr. Jazz / My Turn / VP

7- I Still Praise Him / Papa San / Soldiers Of Jesus Christ: Called To Serve (VA) / Judy M

8- Amafutha Esibane / Ladysmith Black Mambazo / Classic Tracks / Shanachie

9- Love Fountain / Tony Rebel / If Jah / VP

10- Render Your Heart / Owen Uriah / The Same Yesterday, Today, And Forever / Star Recordings

11- Dub Of Thunder / Jah Servant / Narrow Gate / Servant

12- God's Word / Geneman / The Light / Tehillah

13- Don't Sell Your Soul / Fred Locks / Never Give Up / VP

14- From Creation / Blaminack / SINGLE (mp3) / versionist.com

15- There Comes A Time / Lytie / Repent / Zenith

16- Friend In Need / Luciano / Messenger / Island Jamaica

17- Rainy Days / Luciano / Messenger / Island Jamaica

18- Just The Way You Are / Christafari feat. Kevin Kinsella, Solomon Jabby & Avion Blackman / Hearts Of Fire / Lion Of Zion

19- Keep The Family / Jimmy Cliff / Humanitarian / Eureka

20- Messenger / Stitchie / Kingdom Ambassador / Drum & Bass/ERC

21- Dubment / Mention / Return To Dub / Servant

22- Strength Of My Life / Israel Vibration / Reggae Jamdown: The RAS Tapes (VA) / RAS

23- Blessed Beyond The Curse / Solomon Jabby / Soul Liberation / Altarsound

24- Back To My Life / Wayne Stoddart / It Is Written / Undiluted Muzik

25- Puzzle Of Life / Everard L. Rowe / Everard Uncaged For Jesus: Forget The Past / Everard L. Rowe

26- Dub In Trench Town / Bob Marley & The Wailers / SINGLE (12") / 56 Hope Road



For airplay consideration, contact Mike Roots at mikeroots@gmail.com