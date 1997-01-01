No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Hosted by Mike Roots, “Reggae Explorations” on Wednesdays from 1:00p to 3:00 PM, is WAPJ’s longest running show, having its start (as “Positive Vibrations”) at the station’s inception in March of 1997.
On “Reggae Explorations” you’ll hear a mix of tracks from newer and lesser known artists, classic tunes, and deeper cuts than you would normally hear elsewhere. In addition, you’ll be treated to the “Motherland Track of the Week”, a “Lovers Rock Set” and even the occasional “surprise” selection.
Mike Roots is a reggae artist and reviewer, and brings an inside perspective with interesting facts to enhance the listening experience. Tune in to “Reggae Explorations” for your weekly excursion into the world of strictly conscious, roots and culture, reggae music.
"Reggae Explorations"
with Mike Roots
WAPJ 89.9 & 105.1 FM, Torrington, CT
WAPJ.org
Wednesdays 1-3PM
8/23/17
Song / Artist / Album / Label
------------------------------
1- Trials / Moses Henry / Flow On Riddim (VA) / Servant/JahLight
2- Heed The Warning / Emrand Henry / Flow On Riddim (VA) / Servan/JahLight
3- Still Going Strong / Glen Washington / Number One Girl / VP
4- Get Wise / Horace Andy / Get Wise / Pressure Sounds
5- Warrior / Living Stone / Here In Babylon / Living Stone
6- Dangerous Game / Jr. Jazz / My Turn / VP
7- I Still Praise Him / Papa San / Soldiers Of Jesus Christ: Called To Serve (VA) / Judy M
8- Amafutha Esibane / Ladysmith Black Mambazo / Classic Tracks / Shanachie
9- Love Fountain / Tony Rebel / If Jah / VP
10- Render Your Heart / Owen Uriah / The Same Yesterday, Today, And Forever / Star Recordings
11- Dub Of Thunder / Jah Servant / Narrow Gate / Servant
12- God's Word / Geneman / The Light / Tehillah
13- Don't Sell Your Soul / Fred Locks / Never Give Up / VP
14- From Creation / Blaminack / SINGLE (mp3) / versionist.com
15- There Comes A Time / Lytie / Repent / Zenith
16- Friend In Need / Luciano / Messenger / Island Jamaica
17- Rainy Days / Luciano / Messenger / Island Jamaica
18- Just The Way You Are / Christafari feat. Kevin Kinsella, Solomon Jabby & Avion Blackman / Hearts Of Fire / Lion Of Zion
19- Keep The Family / Jimmy Cliff / Humanitarian / Eureka
20- Messenger / Stitchie / Kingdom Ambassador / Drum & Bass/ERC
21- Dubment / Mention / Return To Dub / Servant
22- Strength Of My Life / Israel Vibration / Reggae Jamdown: The RAS Tapes (VA) / RAS
23- Blessed Beyond The Curse / Solomon Jabby / Soul Liberation / Altarsound
24- Back To My Life / Wayne Stoddart / It Is Written / Undiluted Muzik
25- Puzzle Of Life / Everard L. Rowe / Everard Uncaged For Jesus: Forget The Past / Everard L. Rowe
26- Dub In Trench Town / Bob Marley & The Wailers / SINGLE (12") / 56 Hope Road
For airplay consideration, contact Mike Roots at mikeroots@gmail.com