Program Information
 Music For The Mountain Bluegrass 
 hard-driving bluegrass music
 Music
 Jon 'Chip' Colcord
 Out of the Woods Radio  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

CAROLINA BLUE - Take Me Back To Kentucky - Sounds Of Kentucky Grass - Poor Mountain

(break)

BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Sugar Coated Love - Castle Studio 1950-1951: The Complete Sessions - Rock Star

JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Lonesome Prison Blues - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family

JOE MULLINS & THE RADIO RAMBLERS - The Last Old Shovel - The Story We Tell - Rebel

(break)

THE VERN WILLIAMS BAND - Come Back To Me In My Dreams - Bluegrass From The Gold Country - Rounder

(Gibson Brothers ID for Music for the Mountain)

THE GIBSON BROTHERS - Sundown And Sorrow - They Called It Music - Compass

KENNY SMITH - Red-Eyed Benny Hen - Studebaker - Sugar Hill

(break)

JOHN REISCHMAN & THE JAYBIRDS - You've Got To Righten That Wrong - On That Other Green Shore - Corvus

DALE ANN BRADLEY - This Is My Year For Mexico - Dale Ann Bradley - Pinecastle

SHAWN LANE - A Little While - Mountain Songs - Self

(break)

TONY RICE - Likes Of Me - Night Flyer - Rounder

(John Duffey ID for Music for the Mountain)

THE SELDOM SCENE - Let Me Be Your Friend - Like We Used To Be - Sugar Hill

THE STANLEY BROTHERS - (Say) Won't You Be Mine - Angel Band: Classic Mercury Recordings - Mercury

(break)

NO TIME FLATT - Roundup - No Time Flatt - Self

THE KEVIN PRATER BAND - Moonshine Bill - All I Ever Wanted - Patuxent

FLATT & SCRUGGS - Six White Horses - Flatt & Scruggs, 1948-1959 - Bear Family

KENNY BAKER & JOE GREENE - Boating Up Sandy - High Country - County

BILLY STRINGS & DON JULIN - That Home Far Away - Fiddle Tune X - Self

(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways

00:57:40 English 2017-08-24
 Concord, New Hampshire
