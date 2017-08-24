Notes: Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)



CAROLINA BLUE - Take Me Back To Kentucky - Sounds Of Kentucky Grass - Poor Mountain



BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Sugar Coated Love - Castle Studio 1950-1951: The Complete Sessions - Rock Star



JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Lonesome Prison Blues - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family



JOE MULLINS & THE RADIO RAMBLERS - The Last Old Shovel - The Story We Tell - Rebel



THE VERN WILLIAMS BAND - Come Back To Me In My Dreams - Bluegrass From The Gold Country - Rounder



(Gibson Brothers ID for Music for the Mountain)



THE GIBSON BROTHERS - Sundown And Sorrow - They Called It Music - Compass



KENNY SMITH - Red-Eyed Benny Hen - Studebaker - Sugar Hill



JOHN REISCHMAN & THE JAYBIRDS - You've Got To Righten That Wrong - On That Other Green Shore - Corvus



DALE ANN BRADLEY - This Is My Year For Mexico - Dale Ann Bradley - Pinecastle



SHAWN LANE - A Little While - Mountain Songs - Self



TONY RICE - Likes Of Me - Night Flyer - Rounder



(John Duffey ID for Music for the Mountain)



THE SELDOM SCENE - Let Me Be Your Friend - Like We Used To Be - Sugar Hill



THE STANLEY BROTHERS - (Say) Won't You Be Mine - Angel Band: Classic Mercury Recordings - Mercury



NO TIME FLATT - Roundup - No Time Flatt - Self



THE KEVIN PRATER BAND - Moonshine Bill - All I Ever Wanted - Patuxent



FLATT & SCRUGGS - Six White Horses - Flatt & Scruggs, 1948-1959 - Bear Family



KENNY BAKER & JOE GREENE - Boating Up Sandy - High Country - County



BILLY STRINGS & DON JULIN - That Home Far Away - Fiddle Tune X - Self



(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways