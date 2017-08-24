Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Sounds Irish is a weekly program coming straight from County Wicklow in Ireland, hosted by Joe Bollard, one of the elder statesmen of the Irish show band scene. Each program features a variety of Irish and Irish-related songs from many different genres, along with a healthy dose of banter from your host. Please consider adding Sounds Irish to your stations' weekly lineup of programs. All we ask is that we know where the show is being aired so that we can give mention on the program. To contact the show, it is best to send email to Joe Bollard directly at everton274@sky.com
The 2-hour program is posted weekly in multiple parts for broadcasters to insert their own breaks.
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)
CAROLINA BLUE - Take Me Back To Kentucky - Sounds Of Kentucky Grass - Poor Mountain
(break)
BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Sugar Coated Love - Castle Studio 1950-1951: The Complete Sessions - Rock Star
JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Lonesome Prison Blues - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family
JOE MULLINS & THE RADIO RAMBLERS - The Last Old Shovel - The Story We Tell - Rebel
(break)
THE VERN WILLIAMS BAND - Come Back To Me In My Dreams - Bluegrass From The Gold Country - Rounder
(Gibson Brothers ID for Music for the Mountain)
THE GIBSON BROTHERS - Sundown And Sorrow - They Called It Music - Compass
KENNY SMITH - Red-Eyed Benny Hen - Studebaker - Sugar Hill
(break)
JOHN REISCHMAN & THE JAYBIRDS - You've Got To Righten That Wrong - On That Other Green Shore - Corvus
DALE ANN BRADLEY - This Is My Year For Mexico - Dale Ann Bradley - Pinecastle
SHAWN LANE - A Little While - Mountain Songs - Self
(break)
TONY RICE - Likes Of Me - Night Flyer - Rounder
(John Duffey ID for Music for the Mountain)
THE SELDOM SCENE - Let Me Be Your Friend - Like We Used To Be - Sugar Hill
THE STANLEY BROTHERS - (Say) Won't You Be Mine - Angel Band: Classic Mercury Recordings - Mercury
(break)
NO TIME FLATT - Roundup - No Time Flatt - Self
THE KEVIN PRATER BAND - Moonshine Bill - All I Ever Wanted - Patuxent
FLATT & SCRUGGS - Six White Horses - Flatt & Scruggs, 1948-1959 - Bear Family
KENNY BAKER & JOE GREENE - Boating Up Sandy - High Country - County
BILLY STRINGS & DON JULIN - That Home Far Away - Fiddle Tune X - Self
(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways