Notes: OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO



THE JERRY DOUGLAS BAND - Hey Joe - What If - Rounder



WHITE OWL RED - Hurts Like Hell - Naked And Falling - Self



ELIOT BRONSON - Hard Times - James - Rock Ridge



SON VOLT - The Storm - Notes Of Blue - Transmit Sound



WILCO - Normal American Kids - Schmilco - Anti/Epitaph



THE ACCIDENTALS - Odyssey - Odyssey - Masterworks



TAARKA - Don't Go - Fading Mystery - Self



NIGHT TREE - Saraswati Catharsis - Night Tree - Self



ANNA TIVEL - Illinois - Small Believer - Fluff and Gravy



SHAWN CASPI - Never Enough - Forest Fire - Self



KAT GOLDMAN - Put Your Toolbox Down - The Workingman's Blues - Self



SHOOK TWINS - Window - Window - Self



LENORE. - Ether's Arms - Lenore. - Self



R.X. BERTOLDI - Black Coffee In The Morning - Four Summer Singles - Self



PETER BRUNTNELL - End Of The World - Nos Da Comrade - Domestico



GILLIAN WELCH - Old Time Religion (Revival outtake) - Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg - Acony



THE STEEL WHEELS - Sing Me Like A Folk Song - Wild As We Came Here - Self



EMI SUNSHINE - Katie Belle - Ragged Dreams - Self



ORDINARY ELEPHANT - Another Day - Before I Go - Self



THE HONEY DEWDROPS - Loneliest Songs - Tangled Country - Randm



FRANCES LUKE ACCORD - Who Do You Run From - Fluke - Self



JENNY RITTER - You Missed The Boat - Bright Mainland - Fiddle Head



(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting for Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)



CHRIS BLEVINS - Better Than Alone - Better Than Alone - Horton



CHARLIE WHITTEN - Balance - Playwright - Self



EDDIE BERMAN - Not Enough - Before The Bridge - Nettwerk



CAITLIN CANTY - Vermont - Golden Hour - Self



DONNA LYNN CASKEY - The Book - The Love Still Shows - Cordulia



THE GRASCALS - Demons - Before Breakfast - Mountain Home



DOYLE LAWSON & QUICKSILVER - Bluegrass Blues - Life Is A Story - Mountain Home



J.D. CROWE & THE NEW SOUTH - Tennessee Blues - My Home Ain't In The Hall Of Fame - Rounder



EILEN JEWELL - The Poor Girl's Story - Down Hearted Blues - Signature Sounds



BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Ben Dewberry's Final Run (take 3) - Castle Studio 1950-1951: Complete Sessions - Rock Star



JIM GAUDET & THE RAILROAD BOYS - Goin' Up To Saratoga - When I Rains - Real Life



THE GATHER ROUNDERS - Back On The Train - Live In The Studio - Self



LULUC with XYLOURIS WHITE - Till The Morning Comes - Day Of The Dead - 4AD



JERRY GARCIA & DAVID GRISMAN - Dark As A Dungeon - Been All Around This World - Acoustic Disc



LARRY CAMPBELL & TERESA WILLIAMS - Contraband Love - Contraband Love - Red House



LEO KOSTER - Fair And Tender Ladies - Sings Gene Clark - More!!!!



WESTERN CENTURIES - In My Cups - Weight Of The World - Free Dirt



CALEB KLAUDER & REEB WILLMS - You're The One - Innocent Road - West Sound



(Outro over 'Happy Trail' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)