This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.
Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO
THE JERRY DOUGLAS BAND - Hey Joe - What If - Rounder
(break)
WHITE OWL RED - Hurts Like Hell - Naked And Falling - Self
ELIOT BRONSON - Hard Times - James - Rock Ridge
SON VOLT - The Storm - Notes Of Blue - Transmit Sound
WILCO - Normal American Kids - Schmilco - Anti/Epitaph
(break)
THE ACCIDENTALS - Odyssey - Odyssey - Masterworks
TAARKA - Don't Go - Fading Mystery - Self
NIGHT TREE - Saraswati Catharsis - Night Tree - Self
(break)
ANNA TIVEL - Illinois - Small Believer - Fluff and Gravy
SHAWN CASPI - Never Enough - Forest Fire - Self
KAT GOLDMAN - Put Your Toolbox Down - The Workingman's Blues - Self
SHOOK TWINS - Window - Window - Self
LENORE. - Ether's Arms - Lenore. - Self
(break)
R.X. BERTOLDI - Black Coffee In The Morning - Four Summer Singles - Self
PETER BRUNTNELL - End Of The World - Nos Da Comrade - Domestico
GILLIAN WELCH - Old Time Religion (Revival outtake) - Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg - Acony
THE STEEL WHEELS - Sing Me Like A Folk Song - Wild As We Came Here - Self
EMI SUNSHINE - Katie Belle - Ragged Dreams - Self
(break)
ORDINARY ELEPHANT - Another Day - Before I Go - Self
THE HONEY DEWDROPS - Loneliest Songs - Tangled Country - Randm
FRANCES LUKE ACCORD - Who Do You Run From - Fluke - Self
JENNY RITTER - You Missed The Boat - Bright Mainland - Fiddle Head
(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting for Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)
CHRIS BLEVINS - Better Than Alone - Better Than Alone - Horton
CHARLIE WHITTEN - Balance - Playwright - Self
EDDIE BERMAN - Not Enough - Before The Bridge - Nettwerk
CAITLIN CANTY - Vermont - Golden Hour - Self
(break)
DONNA LYNN CASKEY - The Book - The Love Still Shows - Cordulia
THE GRASCALS - Demons - Before Breakfast - Mountain Home
DOYLE LAWSON & QUICKSILVER - Bluegrass Blues - Life Is A Story - Mountain Home
J.D. CROWE & THE NEW SOUTH - Tennessee Blues - My Home Ain't In The Hall Of Fame - Rounder
(break)
EILEN JEWELL - The Poor Girl's Story - Down Hearted Blues - Signature Sounds
BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Ben Dewberry's Final Run (take 3) - Castle Studio 1950-1951: Complete Sessions - Rock Star
JIM GAUDET & THE RAILROAD BOYS - Goin' Up To Saratoga - When I Rains - Real Life
THE GATHER ROUNDERS - Back On The Train - Live In The Studio - Self
(break)
LULUC with XYLOURIS WHITE - Till The Morning Comes - Day Of The Dead - 4AD
JERRY GARCIA & DAVID GRISMAN - Dark As A Dungeon - Been All Around This World - Acoustic Disc
(break)
LARRY CAMPBELL & TERESA WILLIAMS - Contraband Love - Contraband Love - Red House
LEO KOSTER - Fair And Tender Ladies - Sings Gene Clark - More!!!!
WESTERN CENTURIES - In My Cups - Weight Of The World - Free Dirt
CALEB KLAUDER & REEB WILLMS - You're The One - Innocent Road - West Sound
(Outro over 'Happy Trail' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)