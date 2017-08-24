Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Out of the Woods 
 mostly acoustic music
 Music
 Jon 'Chip' Colcord
 Out of the Woods Radio  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.

Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO

THE JERRY DOUGLAS BAND - Hey Joe - What If - Rounder

(break)

WHITE OWL RED - Hurts Like Hell - Naked And Falling - Self

ELIOT BRONSON - Hard Times - James - Rock Ridge

SON VOLT - The Storm - Notes Of Blue - Transmit Sound

WILCO - Normal American Kids - Schmilco - Anti/Epitaph

(break)

THE ACCIDENTALS - Odyssey - Odyssey - Masterworks

TAARKA - Don't Go - Fading Mystery - Self

NIGHT TREE - Saraswati Catharsis - Night Tree - Self

(break)

ANNA TIVEL - Illinois - Small Believer - Fluff and Gravy

SHAWN CASPI - Never Enough - Forest Fire - Self

KAT GOLDMAN - Put Your Toolbox Down - The Workingman's Blues - Self

SHOOK TWINS - Window - Window - Self

LENORE. - Ether's Arms - Lenore. - Self

(break)

R.X. BERTOLDI - Black Coffee In The Morning - Four Summer Singles - Self

PETER BRUNTNELL - End Of The World - Nos Da Comrade - Domestico

GILLIAN WELCH - Old Time Religion (Revival outtake) - Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg - Acony

THE STEEL WHEELS - Sing Me Like A Folk Song - Wild As We Came Here - Self

EMI SUNSHINE - Katie Belle - Ragged Dreams - Self

(break)

ORDINARY ELEPHANT - Another Day - Before I Go - Self

THE HONEY DEWDROPS - Loneliest Songs - Tangled Country - Randm

FRANCES LUKE ACCORD - Who Do You Run From - Fluke - Self

JENNY RITTER - You Missed The Boat - Bright Mainland - Fiddle Head

(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting for Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)

CHRIS BLEVINS - Better Than Alone - Better Than Alone - Horton

CHARLIE WHITTEN - Balance - Playwright - Self

EDDIE BERMAN - Not Enough - Before The Bridge - Nettwerk

CAITLIN CANTY - Vermont - Golden Hour - Self

(break)

DONNA LYNN CASKEY - The Book - The Love Still Shows - Cordulia

THE GRASCALS - Demons - Before Breakfast - Mountain Home

DOYLE LAWSON & QUICKSILVER - Bluegrass Blues - Life Is A Story - Mountain Home

J.D. CROWE & THE NEW SOUTH - Tennessee Blues - My Home Ain't In The Hall Of Fame - Rounder

(break)

EILEN JEWELL - The Poor Girl's Story - Down Hearted Blues - Signature Sounds

BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Ben Dewberry's Final Run (take 3) - Castle Studio 1950-1951: Complete Sessions - Rock Star

JIM GAUDET & THE RAILROAD BOYS - Goin' Up To Saratoga - When I Rains - Real Life

THE GATHER ROUNDERS - Back On The Train - Live In The Studio - Self

(break)

LULUC with XYLOURIS WHITE - Till The Morning Comes - Day Of The Dead - 4AD

JERRY GARCIA & DAVID GRISMAN - Dark As A Dungeon - Been All Around This World - Acoustic Disc

(break)

LARRY CAMPBELL & TERESA WILLIAMS - Contraband Love - Contraband Love - Red House

LEO KOSTER - Fair And Tender Ladies - Sings Gene Clark - More!!!!

WESTERN CENTURIES - In My Cups - Weight Of The World - Free Dirt

CALEB KLAUDER & REEB WILLMS - You're The One - Innocent Road - West Sound

(Outro over 'Happy Trail' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)

  Download Program Podcast
02:52:21 English 2017-08-24
 Concord, New Hampshire
  View Script
    
Part 1  00:21:41  128Kbps mp3
(20MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
Part 2  00:35:58  128Kbps mp3
(34MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
Part 3  00:36:22  128Kbps mp3
(34MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
Part 4  00:18:54  128Kbps mp3
(18MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
Part 5  00:32:21  128Kbps mp3
(30MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
Part 6  00:27:05  128Kbps mp3
(25MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
   