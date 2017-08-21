Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Taking a knee against racism.
Phil Taylor and Phil Conlon discuss the NAACP boycott of the NFL over its refusal to field Colin Kaepernick. As Taylor says, racism "deprives people of the best."

Racism in the USA is bigger than the most visible ignorant bigots. There is a bipartisan policy to entrench white supremacy in the United States.

They also discuss the taking down of the statues. What happened at the end of the civil war?
facebook.com/thetaylorreport

 Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
