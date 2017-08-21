Summary: Phil Taylor and Phil Conlon discuss the NAACP boycott of the NFL over its refusal to field Colin Kaepernick. As Taylor says, racism "deprives people of the best."



Racism in the USA is bigger than the most visible ignorant bigots. There is a bipartisan policy to entrench white supremacy in the United States.



They also discuss the taking down of the statues. What happened at the end of the civil war?