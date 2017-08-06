Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Neo Liberalism and the relationship to the Prison Industrial Complex
 Christian Parenti
Christian Parenti is an American investigative journalist and author. His books include: Lockdown America: Police and Prisons in the Age of Crisis (2000), a survey of the rise of the prison industrial complex from the Nixon through Reagan Eras and into the present; The Soft Cage: Surveillance in America From Slavery to the War on Terror (2003), a study of surveillance and control in modern society. The Freedom: Shadows and Hallucinations in Occupied Iraq (2004), is an account of the US occupation in Iraq.His most recent book is Tropic Of Chaos: Climate Wars and the New Geography Of Violence (2011), Parenti has also reported from Afghanistan, Iraq, Venezuela, Bolivia, Ivory Coast and China.

Dr Parenti engages in a lively discussion about the rise of Neo Liberalism that replaced Keynesian economics and the relationship to the Prison Industrial Complex
