#495 -- Escaping the Matrix, Part 2

Summary: Lyn Gerry reads the second half of Richard K. Moore's classic essay, "Escaping the Matrix."



Moore's essay is a fine discussion of the gap between the Establishment's propaganda and the truth about how The System actually works. It's also a concise history of the changing interplay among the forces of imperialism, capitalism, economic policy, and the state.



KD begins with words on "The Matrix" movie, some connections to today, and a brief summary of Part 1 of the essay (heard last week).



Credits: Lyn Gerry's reding is from installment #87 of her Unwelcome Guests radio program (January 11, 2002). Thanks to Lyn, her successor Robin Upton, and the Unwelcome Guests Collective. www.unwelcomeguests.net



"New World Notes" is produced under the auspices (Latin for "oppressive yoke") of WWUH-FM, a community service of that beacon of light in darkest Connecticut, the University of Hartford.



SERIES OVERVIEW -- Political and social commentary in a variety of genres. Exploring the gap between what we want ... and what they're trying to make us settle for. "Date recorded," below, = date of first scheduled broadcast.



