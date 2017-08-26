Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
If you’re listening to this show, you probably know about what happened in Charlottesville, North Carolina two weeks ago and how courageous anti-fascist demonstrators faced down the largest gathering of Nazis and far-right thugs to have assembled in years. These fascists had guns, some of them were openly walking around with M16s, the cops had no problem with that, and they were more than willing to use lethal force. Anti-fascist Heather Hayer was run over and killed by a fascist who drove his car into a crowd of anti-fascist demonstrators, 19 others were injured, and there were many more injuries sustained throughout the day, but the demonstators held their ground and were ultimately able to shut down the fascist rally. And as has been made abundantly clear over the past two weeks, fascists can’t hold a single rally anywhere in North America without vastly greater numbers of anti-fascists showing up and shutting them down hard.
Music by Marxman "The Fascist Boom", Billy Bragg "All you Fascists", Oi Polloi "Bash the Fash", Ernst Busch "Ernst Thalmann Lied" and "Halt Stand, Rotes Madrid", Christy Moore "Viva La Quinta Brigada", Lee Reed "Bazooka Rap"

