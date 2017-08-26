Summary: If you’re listening to this show, you probably know about what happened in Charlottesville, North Carolina two weeks ago and how courageous anti-fascist demonstrators faced down the largest gathering of Nazis and far-right thugs to have assembled in years. These fascists had guns, some of them were openly walking around with M16s, the cops had no problem with that, and they were more than willing to use lethal force. Anti-fascist Heather Hayer was run over and killed by a fascist who drove his car into a crowd of anti-fascist demonstrators, 19 others were injured, and there were many more injuries sustained throughout the day, but the demonstators held their ground and were ultimately able to shut down the fascist rally. And as has been made abundantly clear over the past two weeks, fascists can’t hold a single rally anywhere in North America without vastly greater numbers of anti-fascists showing up and shutting them down hard.