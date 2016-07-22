No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Sonic Café… It’s Spy Guyz in the Danger Zone! Welcome to episode 58. I’m your host Scott Clark. This time the Sonic Café steps into the murky underworld of Spy Guyz where there’s danger at every turn. No need to worry though because we’ve got two super spies… Archer and Sparks… to defeat the bad guys and save the day … To help out we’ve pulled together a dangerous music mix including tunes from The Cars, Illumination, 3 Doors Down, Beenie Man, Flight of the Conchords, Danger Radio and more. Plus, we go behind the scenes and listen as agent Sparks prepares for his next mission and gets schooled in hi-tech … in a Chris and Jack original. And finally… if you listen very carefully you’ll also discover what all the cool spies are wearing this year with a fashion tip from Archer. Intelligent, eclectic, music, comedy and pop culture all this time on Spy Guyz … in the Danger Zone! Here at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Danger Zone
Artist: Kenny Loggins
LP: Top Gun Soundtrack
Yr: 1986
Song 2: Dangerous
Artist: The Who
LP: It's Hard
Yr: 1997
Song 3: Dangerous Type
Artist: The Cars
LP: Candy-O
Yr: 1979
Song 4: Honestly Now (Safety's Just Danger...Out Of Place)
Artist: Harry Connick, Jr.
LP: She
Yr: 1994
Song 5: Dangerous
Artist: Roxette
LP: Look Sharp
Yr: 1989
Song 6: Where I Started
Artist: Danger Radio
LP: Used And Abused
Yr: 2008
Song 7: Sweet Delirium
Artist: Illumination
LP: This is Illumination
Yr: 2001
Song 8: In English Please
Artist: Chris & Jack
LP:
Yr: 2017
Song 9: Undisputed
Artist: Beenie Man
LP: Undisputed
Yr: 2006
Song 10: Fashion Is Danger
Artist: Flight Of The Conchords
LP: I Told You I Was Freaky
Yr: 2009
Song 11: Inside Job
Artist: Don Henley
LP: Inside Job
Yr: 2000
Song 12: Danger Buds
Artist: Chris Joss
LP: Sticks
Yr: 2009
Song 13: Dangerous Game
Artist: 3 Doors Down
LP: Away From the Sun
Yr: 2002
Song 14: For Your Eyes Only Theme Song
Artist: Sheena Easton
LP: James Bond
Yr: 1981
Song 15: Dangerous Game
Artist: Barry Gray
LP: The Thunderbirds
Yr: 1966
