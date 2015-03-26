Notes: Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, NHK World Radio Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes provides an update on the Catalonian attempt to become independent from Spain. The central government in Madrid feels justified in the violent repression of citizens attempting to vote, and now it has jailed two leaders of the independence movement on charges of sedition. Catalonia President Puigdemont declared independence then suspended it, saying he wanted to negotiate. The Spanish Prime Minister Rajoy threatened to invoke a constitutional article imposing direct rule on the region, while slowly implementing it. This story is evolving as I produce this show. Massive rebellion and repression seem inevitable in the next few weeks. And these events may provide a preview of other moves toward independence in Europe, like Brexit and the Scottish referendum, and the shifting political powers within the European Union.

From JAPAN- Japan has told Iran that it supports the 2015 nuclear deal, days after Trump decertified the deal between Iran and 6 world powers. US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Hailey, harshly criticized Iran at a conference that was intended to discuss the Israel-Palestine conflict- Iran was not on the agenda. The US and South Korea intimidated the North again this week with joint naval exercises and and by flying stealth and B1 bombers. Daphne Caruana Galizia, a journalist who revealed connections between the Maltese government and the Panama Papers, was killed by a car bomb following threats to stop investigating.

From CUBA- The ruling United Socialist Party in Venezuela won 17 of the 23 gubernatorial races in regional elections. The Syrian army responded to Israeli air space violations, saying they hit at least one of the fighter jets.

From RUSSIA- On his program George Galloway interviewed independent journalist Vanessa Beeley. They talked about the fake news streaming around Syria. Vanessa details the propaganda and false narratives the Western media delivers to provide justification for foreign militaries to destroy the country. She compares it to the spin cycles used in Iraq and Libya, with the White Helmets leading the disinformation.



