Program Information
 Out of the Woods 
 mostly acoustic music
 Music
 Jon 'Chip' Colcord
 Out of the Woods Radio  
This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.

Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO

DAVID OLNEY - Situation - Don't Try To Fight It - Red Parlor

(break)

JACK HARDY - The Crows - Through - 1-800 PRIME CD

DANA ROBINSON - Scarecrow - Elemental Lullabye - Threshold

JENN RAWLING - Old Medicine - Golden Colors - Self

(break)

SUSAN MCKEOWN - A Woman Like That (Her Kind) - Singing In The Dark - Hibernian

MASON & WEED - The Story of Giles Corey / Mother's Delight - Across The Pond - Native Home

JED MARUM - Witch's Well - Calla's Waltz - Boston Road

SARAH MCQUAID - Jackdaws Rising - Walking Into White - Waterbug

(break)

ALASTAIR MOOCK - Graveyard - Alastair Moock - Self

JORMA KAUKONEN - Vampire Women - Jorma - Acadia

GUY DAVIS & FABRIZIO POGGI - Evil Hearted Me - Sonny & Brownie's Last Train - MC

JIM LLOYD - Little Red Riding Hood - Play Guitar In 7 Days - Self

(break)

BALSAM RANGE - Voodoo Doll - Mountain Voodoo - Mountain Home

THE GRASCALS - Demons - Before Breakfast - Mountain Home

(break)

BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Legend Of The Blue Ridge Mountains - Bluegrass, 1959-1969 - Bear Family

JOHN DUFFEY (The Country Gentlemen) - Bringing Mary Home - The Rebel Years: 1962-1977 - Rebel

THE SELDOM SCENE - I've Come To Take You Home - Like We Used To Be - Sugar Hill

LORETTA LYNN - This Haunted House - Honky Tonk Girl: The Loretta Lynn Collection - MCA

PETER ROWAN - The Raven - Legacy - Compass

(break)

FARREL DROKE - Zombie Of Love - Magnet In My Heart - Fortytwo

MICHAEL GAITHER - Moving To Boise (Zombie Free) - Hey Karma - Self

WASHBOARD HANK - Daddy Got Run Over By A Backhoe - Human Beans - Self

THE MIKE & RUTHY BAND - Goin' Out - Bright As You Can - Humble Abode

(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting For Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)

RED TAIL RING - A Ghost Whispers - Fall Away Blues - Earth Work

JACK HARDY - All Saints Even - The Nameless One - 1-800 PRIME CD

LEONARD COHEN - Lady Midnight - Songs From A Room - Columbia Nashville

DAVID GREENBERG AND HARPETH RISING - Evil Eye - The End Of The World - Self

JENNY BIENEMANN - The Monster - Every Soul Grows To The Light - Self

(break)

RAY WYLIE HUBBARD - House Of The White Rose Bouquet - Tell The Devil I'm Getting There As Fast As I Can - Bordello

THE KRICKETS - Haunting Me - Spanish Moss Sirens - Self

JOHN DENNIS - Resurrection Mary - Second Wind - Rainfeather

RYAN ADAMS - Haunted House - Prisoner - Blue Note

(break)

EMI SUNSHINE - Strong Armed Robbery - Ragged Dreams - Self

GWYNETH MORELAND - Danny Parker - Cider - Self

AMANDA COOK - Caleb Meyer - Deep Water - Mountain Fever

NORMAN BLAKE - The Lantern Thru The Fog - Brushwood (Songs & Stories) - Western Jubilee

NORMAN BLAKE - There's A Storm Somewhere - Brushwood (Songs & Stories) - Western Jubilee

(break)

SHAWNA CASPI - Devil's Rolling Pin - Forest Fire - Self

THE DECEMBERISTS - Leslie Anne Levin - Castaways & Cutouts - Kill Rock Stars

PAUL KELLY & CHARLIE OWEN - Angel Of Death - Death's Dateless Night - Cooking Vinyl

SOUTHERN RAIL - Rebel Ghost - Voices In The Wind - Self

MUSTARD'S RETREAT - The Raven - MR7 -

(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)

02:49:44 English 2017-10-19
 Concord, New Hampshire
  View Script
    
