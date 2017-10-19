Notes: OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO



DAVID OLNEY - Situation - Don't Try To Fight It - Red Parlor



(break)



JACK HARDY - The Crows - Through - 1-800 PRIME CD



DANA ROBINSON - Scarecrow - Elemental Lullabye - Threshold



JENN RAWLING - Old Medicine - Golden Colors - Self



(break)



SUSAN MCKEOWN - A Woman Like That (Her Kind) - Singing In The Dark - Hibernian



MASON & WEED - The Story of Giles Corey / Mother's Delight - Across The Pond - Native Home



JED MARUM - Witch's Well - Calla's Waltz - Boston Road



SARAH MCQUAID - Jackdaws Rising - Walking Into White - Waterbug



(break)



ALASTAIR MOOCK - Graveyard - Alastair Moock - Self



JORMA KAUKONEN - Vampire Women - Jorma - Acadia



GUY DAVIS & FABRIZIO POGGI - Evil Hearted Me - Sonny & Brownie's Last Train - MC



JIM LLOYD - Little Red Riding Hood - Play Guitar In 7 Days - Self



(break)



BALSAM RANGE - Voodoo Doll - Mountain Voodoo - Mountain Home



THE GRASCALS - Demons - Before Breakfast - Mountain Home



(break)



BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Legend Of The Blue Ridge Mountains - Bluegrass, 1959-1969 - Bear Family



JOHN DUFFEY (The Country Gentlemen) - Bringing Mary Home - The Rebel Years: 1962-1977 - Rebel



THE SELDOM SCENE - I've Come To Take You Home - Like We Used To Be - Sugar Hill



LORETTA LYNN - This Haunted House - Honky Tonk Girl: The Loretta Lynn Collection - MCA



PETER ROWAN - The Raven - Legacy - Compass



(break)



FARREL DROKE - Zombie Of Love - Magnet In My Heart - Fortytwo



MICHAEL GAITHER - Moving To Boise (Zombie Free) - Hey Karma - Self



WASHBOARD HANK - Daddy Got Run Over By A Backhoe - Human Beans - Self



THE MIKE & RUTHY BAND - Goin' Out - Bright As You Can - Humble Abode



(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting For Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)



RED TAIL RING - A Ghost Whispers - Fall Away Blues - Earth Work



JACK HARDY - All Saints Even - The Nameless One - 1-800 PRIME CD



LEONARD COHEN - Lady Midnight - Songs From A Room - Columbia Nashville



DAVID GREENBERG AND HARPETH RISING - Evil Eye - The End Of The World - Self



JENNY BIENEMANN - The Monster - Every Soul Grows To The Light - Self



(break)



RAY WYLIE HUBBARD - House Of The White Rose Bouquet - Tell The Devil I'm Getting There As Fast As I Can - Bordello



THE KRICKETS - Haunting Me - Spanish Moss Sirens - Self



JOHN DENNIS - Resurrection Mary - Second Wind - Rainfeather



RYAN ADAMS - Haunted House - Prisoner - Blue Note



(break)



EMI SUNSHINE - Strong Armed Robbery - Ragged Dreams - Self



GWYNETH MORELAND - Danny Parker - Cider - Self



AMANDA COOK - Caleb Meyer - Deep Water - Mountain Fever



NORMAN BLAKE - The Lantern Thru The Fog - Brushwood (Songs & Stories) - Western Jubilee



NORMAN BLAKE - There's A Storm Somewhere - Brushwood (Songs & Stories) - Western Jubilee



(break)



SHAWNA CASPI - Devil's Rolling Pin - Forest Fire - Self



THE DECEMBERISTS - Leslie Anne Levin - Castaways & Cutouts - Kill Rock Stars



PAUL KELLY & CHARLIE OWEN - Angel Of Death - Death's Dateless Night - Cooking Vinyl



SOUTHERN RAIL - Rebel Ghost - Voices In The Wind - Self



MUSTARD'S RETREAT - The Raven - MR7 -



(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)