No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Hosted by Mike Roots, “Reggae Explorations” on Wednesdays from 1:00p to 3:00 PM, is WAPJ’s longest running show, having its start (as “Positive Vibrations”) at the station’s inception in March of 1997.
On “Reggae Explorations” you’ll hear a mix of tracks from newer and lesser known artists, classic tunes, and deeper cuts than you would normally hear elsewhere. In addition, you’ll be treated to the “Motherland Track of the Week”, an occasional “Lovers Rock Set”, and even selections from off the beaten path.
Mike Roots is a reggae artist and reviewer, and brings an inside perspective with interesting facts to enhance the listening experience. Tune in to “Reggae Explorations” for your weekly excursion into the world of strictly conscious, roots and culture, reggae music.
"Reggae Explorations"
with Mike Roots
WAPJ 89.9 & 105.1 FM, Torrington, CT
WAPJ.org
Wednesdays 1-3PM
10/18/17
Song / Artist / Album / Label
------------------------------
1- Whom Shall I Fear / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture / Hope Road / Kingdom Culture
2- Whom Shall I Fear (Dub Version) / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture / Hope Road / Kingdom Culture
3- Jah Jah / U Roy / Original DJ / Caroline
4- I Shall Be Released / The Heptones / Heptones Disco Dub / Upsetters
5- Promised Land / Jah Pickney / Regenerated / Jah Yout
6- Capture Land / Chronixx / Dread & Terrible / Chronixx
7- Armageddon / Junior C / Faith / Red Clay
8- Battering Down Survival / E.T. Webster / SINGLE / Runn
9- The Heathen / Bob Marley & The Wailers / Exodus - 40 / Tuff Gong
10- Da Plan / Alan Charles feat. Tendai / Da Plan / Focus Arts
11- These Hands / Jah Servant / Good Soil / Servant
12- See and Blind / Albert Griffiths & The Gladiators / A Whole Heap / Heartbeat
13- Blessed Beyond The Curse / Solomon Jabby / Soul Liberation / Altarsound
14- Let Love Abide / Rod Taylor / SINGLE (7") / Manzie
15- Delight Yourself / Howie Hutchinson / The Naked Truth / bb Music/World Sounds
16- Fa Wadesoa / Professor Kofi Abraham / Gospel For Ever / MMP
17- Memories (unreleased) / Junior Murvin / Cross Over Sessions / Sweet Rare Reggae Music
18- Memories (Dub) (unreleased) / Junior Murvin / Cross Over Sessions / Sweet Rare Reggae Music
19- Change / Jamba / Hallelujah Is The Highest Praise / Jamba
20- Jah Jah Brings Joy / Fikre Selassie (Love Of The Trinity) / Blessed Is He / Fikre Selassie
21- Fast & Furious / Mikey General feat. Radic / Peace, Love, Unity & Justice 2 (VA) / Katsjam
22- Dub Squad / Eric Hausmann / Slow Ambient Dub / Spilling Audio
23- Wise Ones / Ben Okafor / Shadows / Roadsweeper
24- Seed Grow / Asherman Meets Dub Street Rockers / Zion Ready / JumpUp!
For airplay consideration, contact Mike Roots at mikeroots@gmail.com