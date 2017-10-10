Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Sara Flounders, U.S.-based anti-war activist
Antiwar activist Sara Flounders joins the program to discuss the worrying interest in Myanmar by the United States and Saudi Arabia.
Why U.S. and Saudi Arabia back Rohingya in Myanmar

https://www.workers.org/2017/10/10/why-u-s-and-saudi-arabia-back-rohingya-in-myanmar/

00:28:43 English 2017-10-18
 Hamilton, Ontario
