Unusual Sources
Interview
Sara Flounders, U.S.-based anti-war activist

Antiwar activist Sara Flounders joins the program to discuss the worrying interest in Myanmar by the United States and Saudi Arabia.
Why U.S. and Saudi Arabia back Rohingya in Myanmar
https://www.workers.org/2017/10/10/why-u-s-and-saudi-arabia-back-rohingya-in-myanmar/
Interview with Sara Flounders
00:28:43
English
2017-10-18
Hamilton, Ontario

