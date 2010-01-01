Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative 
 Operation Frankton: Cockleshell Heroes (2010) Quentin Rees
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  
John Bampfylde is the chairman of Bath trades council and former convener at Bath Press before it closed in 2002. He talks about his father’s mutiny as a soldier in Burma, refusing – after the Japanese surrender - to go to fight in Malaya – then his degree in Industrial Relations where he met many of 'Thatcher's Children' and jobs working for the Big Issue and Citizen's Advice Bureau oh yes and he’s also part of Bath against the cuts
https://bathagainstcuts.wordpress.com

We also hear about WWII operations from the author of Cockleshell Heroes (2010) Quentin Rees
What became of the young, exceptionally brave men of Operation Frankton in 1942?
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/history/world-war-two/8090441/Cockleshell-Heroes-the-truth-at-last.html

