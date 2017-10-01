Summary: We present part 2 in our interview with the Rev William Barber On Creating a Fusion Movement to Defeat Trump and Move Forward Together

The Rev. Dr. William Barber is Pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church, in Goldsboro, North Carolina and architect of the Forward Together Moral Movement that gained national acclaim with its Moral Monday protests which drew tens of thousands of North Carolinians and other moral witnesses to the state legislature. He has served as president of the North

Carolina NAACP, the largest state chapter in the South. His two most recent books include Forward Together (Chalice Press) and The Third Reconstruction (Beacon Press).



And, Dr. William Barber is the founder and president of Repairers of the Breach, an organization that seeks to build a progressive agenda rooted in a moral framework to counter the ultra-conservative constructs that try to dominate the public square. Rev. Barber one of the most influential, progressive religious figures in the country.



Tens of thousands of men and women rose up in Chicago and cities from coast to coast to demanding that everyone in America have the right to organize and join a union and the Rev. William Barber said Im proud to stand with them, because their fight is central to the battle against poverty, racism, and inequality.



Earlier this year Rev. Barber announced an effort by faith and moral leaders to carry forward Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.s dream of a Poor Peoples Campaign, working across twenty-five states to alleviate the triad forces of poverty, militarism, and racism that Dr. King knew were poisoning our country then and still threaten us today.