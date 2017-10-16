Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 UpFront Soul (Formerly The Nightfly) 
 Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
 Sanguine Fromage. If your station is airing the show, I'd love to know! Please drop me a line.
We'll hear a set of Latin music featuring Lin-Manuel Noriega's fundraising single for Puerto Rican relief, catch a tune from the newly released Jackie Shane box set, and play a super set of Curtis Mayfield.
UpFront Soul #2017.40 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Joan Armatrading / A&M
Lin-Manuel Miranda / Almost Like Praying (feat. Artists for Puerto Rico) / Almost Like Praying (feat. Artists for Puerto Rico) /
Mongo Santamaria / Black Dice / Fania Latin Soul Essentials /
Joe Bataan / Young, Gifted and Brown / Joe Bataan Anthology / KOCH RECORDS
Curtis Mayfield / The Makings of You / Curtis / Curtom
Curtis Mayfield / Junkie Chase / Superfly / Curtom
Curtis Mayfield / Love to Keep You In My Mind / Roots / Curtom
Jackie Shane / High Heel Sneakers (Live) / Any Other Way / Numero Group
King Curtis / Party Time Twist / Trouble in Mind + It's Party Time (Bonus Track Version) /
Jimmy Cliff / Hard Road to Travel / The Best of Super Rare Soul /
Bob & Gene / Somebody's Doin' It (War) / If This World Were Mine... /
Race Street Chinatown Band / Egg Foo Wawa / Mfsb - Mutha Funkin Sonofabitch: The Truth Behind the Philly Legend /
Little Sister / Stanga / I'm Just Like You: Sly's Stone Flower 1969-1970 /
Grady Tate / After the Long Drive Home / After the Long Drive Home / Skye Records
King Curtis / I've Been Loving You Too Long / Instant Soul / razor & tie
Butch Tavares / The Letter That Won't Ever Be Sent / Brawl in Cell Block 99 Soundtrack /
Nicole Willis & the Soul Investigators / Thief In the Night / Happiness in Every Style / Timmion
Hour 2
The Turbans / The Damage Is Done / Rare Soul Authentic Vinyl Editions /
The Crests / The Angels Listened In / Lost Gems of the 50's, Vol 1 /
Sister Rosetta Tharpe / I Saw the Light / Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol 2 /
Sam Cooke / Driftin' Blues / The Man Who Invented Soul / RCA
Aretha Franklin / Won't Be Long / Aretha /
1619 Bad Ass Band / Just for You / 1619 Bad Ass Band /
Black Sugar / The Looser / Black Sugar / Munster
Mickey & The Soul Generation / Get Down Brother / Iron Leg / Quannum Projects
Chocolate Milk / Ain't Nothing But A Thing / Action Speaks Louder Than Words /
Leon Bridges / Pull Away / Coming Home / Columbia
Buddy Rich / Chameleon / Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk /
Gary U.S. Bonds / Dr. Highblood / Certified Soul (Digitally Remastered) /
The Village People / I Am What I Am / Macho Man /
Aretha Franklin & The Eurythmics / Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves / Platinum & Gold Collection /
The Weather Girls / It's Raining Men / Super Hits /
Bob James / Night Crawler / Heads / CBS
Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 / RCA

