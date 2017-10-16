Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
We'll hear a set of Latin music featuring Lin-Manuel Noriega's fundraising single for Puerto Rican relief, catch a tune from the newly released Jackie Shane box set, and play a super set of Curtis Mayfield.
UpFront Soul #2017.40 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Joan Armatrading / A&M
Lin-Manuel Miranda / Almost Like Praying (feat. Artists for Puerto Rico) / Almost Like Praying (feat. Artists for Puerto Rico) /
Mongo Santamaria / Black Dice / Fania Latin Soul Essentials /
Joe Bataan / Young, Gifted and Brown / Joe Bataan Anthology / KOCH RECORDS
Curtis Mayfield / The Makings of You / Curtis / Curtom
Curtis Mayfield / Junkie Chase / Superfly / Curtom
Curtis Mayfield / Love to Keep You In My Mind / Roots / Curtom
Jackie Shane / High Heel Sneakers (Live) / Any Other Way / Numero Group
King Curtis / Party Time Twist / Trouble in Mind + It's Party Time (Bonus Track Version) /
Jimmy Cliff / Hard Road to Travel / The Best of Super Rare Soul /
Bob & Gene / Somebody's Doin' It (War) / If This World Were Mine... /
Race Street Chinatown Band / Egg Foo Wawa / Mfsb - Mutha Funkin Sonofabitch: The Truth Behind the Philly Legend /
Little Sister / Stanga / I'm Just Like You: Sly's Stone Flower 1969-1970 /
Grady Tate / After the Long Drive Home / After the Long Drive Home / Skye Records
King Curtis / I've Been Loving You Too Long / Instant Soul / razor & tie
Butch Tavares / The Letter That Won't Ever Be Sent / Brawl in Cell Block 99 Soundtrack /
Nicole Willis & the Soul Investigators / Thief In the Night / Happiness in Every Style / Timmion
Hour 2
The Turbans / The Damage Is Done / Rare Soul Authentic Vinyl Editions /
The Crests / The Angels Listened In / Lost Gems of the 50's, Vol 1 /
Sister Rosetta Tharpe / I Saw the Light / Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol 2 /
Sam Cooke / Driftin' Blues / The Man Who Invented Soul / RCA
Aretha Franklin / Won't Be Long / Aretha /
1619 Bad Ass Band / Just for You / 1619 Bad Ass Band /
Black Sugar / The Looser / Black Sugar / Munster
Mickey & The Soul Generation / Get Down Brother / Iron Leg / Quannum Projects
Chocolate Milk / Ain't Nothing But A Thing / Action Speaks Louder Than Words /
Leon Bridges / Pull Away / Coming Home / Columbia
Buddy Rich / Chameleon / Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk /
Gary U.S. Bonds / Dr. Highblood / Certified Soul (Digitally Remastered) /
The Village People / I Am What I Am / Macho Man /
Aretha Franklin & The Eurythmics / Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves / Platinum & Gold Collection /
The Weather Girls / It's Raining Men / Super Hits /
Bob James / Night Crawler / Heads / CBS
Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 / RCA