 Milkweed Messenger 
 An Earth Toned Collage of Collages
 Paul Kingsnorth, Dale Pendell, Derrick Jensen, Guy McPherson, Charles Eisenstein, David Hoffmann, Kathleen Harrison, Stephen H Buhner, Vandana Shiva, Ayana Young
 Warning: Program may contain strong or potentially offensive language, including possible FCC violations.
A mashup of 7 mini collages presenting various views of our planetary environmental situation. Interwoven with music and 3 poems. Hopefully informative and maybe entertaining too, good for airing except for 1 F word (18:06), feel free to cut and paste.
see program notes
Advisory: we’re fucked at 18:06

Commentary by: Paul Kingsnorth, Dale Pendell, Derrick Jensen, Guy McPherson, Charles Eisenstein, David Hoffmann, Kathleen Harrison, Stephen H Buhner, Ayana Young

Music (complete or excerpts):
Every Sacred Thing by Gaia Consort
Victims of Comfort by Keb Mo
Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful by Paloma Faith
Change the Way Things Are by Gaia Consort
Vision – modern interpretation of Hildegard Van Bingen work by unknown artists
Medicine by Rising Appalachia
Butterfly Song by Jocelyn Pook – another modern interpretation of Hildegard Van Bingen
Divine Love from the CD Vision - The music of Hildegard Von Bingen
Sweet Emptiness by Bone Poets
Don’t Wait to Long by Madeleine Peyroux

FX or short supportive segments:
Up Until Now piece from the movie Pleasantville
Poems read by Dale Pendell are from Geistertanz authored by Verlag P. Engstler

URLs of note:
Many of the spoken word segments were taken from the For the Wild Podcast that is hosted by Ayana Young who is one very gifted and knowledgeable interviewer.
http://forthewild.world/listen/

Comments, questions or suggestions? Please include - An Earth Toned Collage of Collages - in the subject line.

01:53:38 English 2017-10-15
