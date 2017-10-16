Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
Brave women leaders like Victoire Ingabire and Diane Rwigara are challenging the myth of Paul Kagame the liberator and champion of development. The reality is violent autocratic rule and economic stagnation, a dependency on US aid money. With the egotistic maximum leader making himself virtually a president for life, the people of Rwanda are fed up and looking to build a country that treats all citizens as equals.
Interview with Freddy Usabuwera
