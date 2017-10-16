Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Freddy Usabuwera, spokesperson for www.amahoriwacu.org
Brave women leaders like Victoire Ingabire and Diane Rwigara are challenging the myth of Paul Kagame the liberator and champion of development. The reality is violent autocratic rule and economic stagnation, a dependency on US aid money. With the egotistic maximum leader making himself virtually a president for life, the people of Rwanda are fed up and looking to build a country that treats all citizens as equals.
