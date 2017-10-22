Notes: Not more than 100 years ago, every sound heard in human history was generated through physical vibrations: plucking strings, hammers, drums, vocal cords. The rise of technologies (like the oscillator, magnetic tape, and vacuum tubes), along with a spirit of iconoclasm and an embrace of the avant-garde in the mid-20th century led to the creation of electronic music. Created from government-sponsored research and housed at universities, electronic music slowly found its way out of the lab and became a global phenomenon. Modern classical music was the ultimate point of reference for the early electronic musicians who broke all barriers to bring strange sounds from the ether into our ears.



John Cage "Williams Mix" from "Fontana Mix" on El Records

Clara Rockmore "Valse Sentimentale" from "OHM - The Early Gurus of Electronic Music, 1948-1980"

Karlheinz Stockhausen "Kontakte: Struktur XIII A" from "Elektronische Musik 1952-1960" on Stockhausen-Verlag

Karlheinz Stockhausen "Kontakte: XIII D" from "Elektronische Musik 1952-1960" on Stockhausen-Verlag

Louis and Bebe Barron "Overture (reprise)" from "Forbidden Planet (Original MGM Soundtrack)" on GNP Crescendo Records

Mario Davidovsky "Electronic Study No. 1" from "Columbia-Princeton Electronic Music Center" on Sony Classical

Wendy Carlos "Two-Part Invention in F Major" from "Switched On Bach" on Columbia Records

Wendy Carlos "Title Music from a Clockwork Orange" from "Cinema Canvas" on Sony Music Entertainment

Delia Derbyshire "Ziwzih Ziwzih Ziwzih OO-OO-OO" from "BBC Radiophonic Music" on BBC Radio Enterprises

Suzanne Ciani "Sound of Wetness" from "Voices of Packaged Souls"

Suzanne Ciani "Sound of a Dream Kissing" from "Voices of Packaged Souls"

Richard Pinhas "Variations VII Sur Le Thème Des Bene Gesserit" from "Space, Energy & Light: Experimental Electronic and Acoustic Soundscapes 1961-88" on Soul Jazz Records

Bulent Arel "Stereo Electronic Music No. 1" from "Columbia-Princeton Electronic Music Center" on Sony Classical

Brian Eno "Deep Blue Day" from "Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks (with Daniel Lanois & Roger Eno)"

Laurie Anderson "O Superman" from "Big Science" on Nonesuch

Charanjit Singh "Raga Bhairav (Instrumental)" from "Synthesizing - Ten Ragas to a Disco Beat" on Saregama

Terrence Woodard "The Trax" from "Jack the Box"